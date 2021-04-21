Bollywood has long been infamous for making insensitive remarks. No matter how big a crisis may be, we can always count on them to be impressively tone-deaf.

While some celebs sure have made positive contributions during the coronavirus pandemic, others' gestures and words left us with nothing to say.

1. When Varun Dhawan tweeted 'be safe guys' with a fan-made poster of himself.

The graphic was apparently made as a gift for Varun ahead of his birthday and netizens called the actor clueless and even tone-deaf at a time when we are facing the worst of the pandemic.

Varun later deleted the tweet and responded to the backlash on social media.

Well it was to make someone happy who made the graphic and requested it but I guess this medium Shouldn’t be used for that right now. https://t.co/STQ4DIAcZU — VarunDhawan (@Varun_dvn) April 21, 2021

2. When Pooja Bedi asked people to 'free their mind' as she took a private boat ride with her fiancé in Goa.

Joys of living in healthy, happy #goa .

Free your mind #NoFear

Life is meant to be lived...❤ not spent caged and masked for a year/ years in fear of a virus that's clearly not going away!

If you died tomorrow after year of masking/lockdown.. what would ur greatest regret be? pic.twitter.com/ydXG5OGsou — Pooja Bedi (@poojabeditweets) April 14, 2021

She even lashed out at Twitter users who called her out and said that beaches are not a privilege and available to every individual as India has a long coastline.

What privilege. ?? Beaches are available and accessible to every individual irrespective of what u consider privilege... We have a large coastline in India. It's only your state of mind (fearful or positive) that makes u avail the "privilege " — Pooja Bedi (@poojabeditweets) April 15, 2021

3. When Kangana Ranaut said that people may be dying of coronavirus, but the earth is healing.

Today humans are traumatised by self made virus which they used to bring each other’s economies down. Some may agree with what I say some may not but one thing no one can deny is that the Earth is healing, virus may be killing humans but healing every thing else 1/2 — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) April 18, 2021

She even listed things like planting trees and stop ‘breeding like rabbits’ to curb the crisis.

Let’s be gentle to her

1) each one of us must plant 8 trees a year

2) stop breeding like rabbits

3) avoid single used plastic

4)Don’t waste food

5) be aware of idiots around you take responsibility cause you could be living wisely but if not handled they will destroy you 2/2 — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) April 18, 2021

Needless to say, Twitter called her out for this.

Romanticizing the pandemic which has destroyed thousands of families in the country

Where does kangana draw the line? https://t.co/NGeNvuUvju — Paprika (@therikchic) April 18, 2021

Inka alag hi dimension chal raha hai 🙂

According to her Coronavirus is healing the Earth. What an approach! 👏🤮 https://t.co/foStbdv6Aa — Dycı (@Dycipher) April 18, 2021

She even went on to suggest people who are facing low oxygen levels to plant trees.

Anybody who is feeling low levels of oxygen do try this please. Planting trees is the permanent solution, if you can’t then don’t cut them either, recycle your clothes, eat Vedic diet, live organic life, this is a temporary solution, for now this should help, Jai Shri Ram 🙏 https://t.co/lBiw6VAUtT — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) April 21, 2021

4. When Saif Ali Khan spoke about getting back to work amid the pandemic and drew comparisons between acting and working in hospitals.

He said:

During the lockdown we quietly sat at home for six months, wasted our lives and lost our time. But now when the government is saying go out and work to support the economy, we are in the frontline again. It's a high-risk profession, almost like working at a hospital.

5. When Kartik Aryan posted a video punishing his sister for making bad rotis and trivialised the suffering of so many women during the pandemic.

He removed the video following backlash.

6. When Sonam Kapoor posted a question about how to get parents and grandparents vaccinated in India while she was in the UK.

Can anyone tell me.. I’m getting different information from everyone. pic.twitter.com/GnqXcFOfHX — Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamakapoor) February 24, 2021

People trolled her because she could have easily googled this information.

7. When Amitabh Bachchan expressed concern over finding work amidst the pandemic after Bombay HC barred artists above 65 years from resuming shootings earlier in 2020.

He wrote:

There are of course many other anxieties that trouble the mind. Government authorities have stipulated that those at 65 age and above cannot go out to work… For people like me, my profession and my 78 yrs, it’s packers then!

8. When Soni Razdan questioned the government to provide the Covid-19 vaccine to actors on priority as they are more vulnerable to the virus on the sets.

So many actors get COVID and are at huge risk when working. I mean we actually can’t wear masks. But no one seems to think they need to be able to take the vaccine yet 😒🙈🤷🏻‍♀️ — Soni Razdan (@Soni_Razdan) March 17, 2021

Not just this, she even expressed concern over why people in the age group 16 to 40 were not being vaccinated first.

When it’s really the 16 to 40 age group that’s ‘socialising’ going out to work, bars, nightclubs etc (the last 2 without masks mostly) just can’t understand why they aren’t getting the vaccine first 🙈 @uddhavthackeray @AUThackeray — Soni Razdan (@Soni_Razdan) March 24, 2021

These stars are leading totally different lives.