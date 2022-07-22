The fate of Class 12th board examination scores is considered as a first step in climbing the success ladder of our career. With CBSE announcing the results today, I thought what could be a better day to talk about how much Bollywood celebrities scored in their intermediate class?

I have curated a list of 8 actors/actresses and their percentages. Let's delve into it, shall we?

1. Shah Rukh Khan (80.5 percent)

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan studied in St. Columbia School in central Delhi. According to a Bollywood Life report, SRK scored 80.5 percent in Class 12. Shah Rukh later got enrolled in Hansraj College, University of Delhi and earned his bachelor's degree in Economics which he received after 28 years in 2016.

2: Shraddha Kapoor (85-90 percent)

Many reports suggest that actress Shraddha Kapoor scored 95 percent in Class 12. Contrary to the belief, Shraddha, in an interview during Ok Jaanu promotions, revealed that she received between 85 and 90 percent.

I did different board of studies. I didn't get 95 percent in everything. I did this IB Board. Actually, in 10th and 11th, my marks were so bad that I decided that I'm going to do it to such a level that I will be able to get admission in good colleges. So, overall, my score on IB was 32 on 40 something which is equivalent to between 85 and 90 overall.

- Shraddha Kapoor

3. Parineeti Chopra (97 percent)

Actress Parineeti Chopra was an all-India topper in economics in Class 12. According to News 18, Parineeti once conducted an Ask Me Anything session on Instagram and one of her fans asked about her percentage. To which, the Ishaqzaade actress revealed that she scored 97 percent in Class 12. Parineeti later took admission in Manchester Business School, England and now holds triple honours degree in Finance, Business, and Economics.

4. Urvashi Rautela (97 per cent)

Like Parineeti Chopra, Urvashi Rautela, who represented Miss Universe pageant in 2015, also scored 97 percent in Class 12. However, Urvashi had dreamt to score 100 percent, she revealed it in an Instagram post last year.

Wanted 100% in my 12th board exams as a head girl, however got only 97%, pata nahin kahan teacher ne marks cut kardiye.

- Urvashi Rautela

5. Vir Das (66.8 percent)

Actor-comedian Vir Das scored 66.8 percent in Class 12. In 2017, Vir posted a photo of his marksheet on Twitter and wrote a motivational post for students appearing for board exams. Out of 100, he scored 58 marks in English, 79 marks in Economics, 45 marks in Mathematics, 73 marks in Physics, and 79 marks in Chemistry.

These exams will never define who you are inside.

- Vir Das

Check out his tweet:

To the Kids sitting for Board Exams...... pic.twitter.com/jG2M7tvJ2d — Vir Das (@thevirdas) March 10, 2017

7. R Madhavan (58 percent)

Actor R Madhavan scored 58 percent in Class 12 board exams, Pinkvilla reported. Madhavan tweeted about his percentage on Twitter in 2020 while penning a special note for those students who were disappointed after the results back then.

To all those who just got their board results— congratulations to those who exceeded their expectations and aced it . 👌👌👍👍.. and to the rest I want to say I got 58% on my board exams.. The game has not even started yet my dear friends ❤️❤️🤪🤪🚀😆🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/lLY7w2S63y — Ranganathan Madhavan (@ActorMadhavan) July 15, 2020

8. Sushant Singh (74.5 percent)

The Legend Of Bhagat Singh actor Sushant Singh scored 74.5 percent in Class 12 board exams, his 2020 Twitter post suggests. Sushant revealed that he pursued Class 12 in PCM stream from CBSE and added that he later cleared the entrance test of English Literature course in Kirorimal College, University of Delhi. The actor graduated with second division from KMC.

These are just marks, they don’t define who you are! March on my young friends.

- Sushant Singh

1989- I scored 74.5% in 12th Grade, CBSE. PCM stream. Couldn’t even get BA (Pass) in DU, somehow managed to get English Literature in KMC after clearing the written test. Graduated with 2nd division. These are just Marks, they don’t define who you are!! March on my young friends. — सुशांत सिंह sushant singh ‏سشانت سنگھ (@sushant_says) July 13, 2020

Meanwhile, Deepika Padukone once revealed she is "just 12th pass". "I tried doing my first year of degree, (but) I couldn’t do that. I tried distance education, I couldn’t do that as well. So, I am just 12th pass and my parents had a lot of issues with it back then," Deepika told PTI.



Alia Bhatt never pursued Class 12th as she bagged the acting offer in Student Of The Year (2012). "It was always decided that I would finish my 12th and go on to study drama. But SOTY happened," Alia once told Hindustan Times.

Many stars like Karisma Kapur, Arjun Kapoor, Kangana Ranaut dropped out of schools and entered into acting. Katrina Kaif never went to school and was tutored at home, India TV reported.

So, to conclude, whether you score above 90 percent or below 60 percent, marks doesn't decide your future. Recall your Class 12 percentage and see how your future turned out to be.