Plagiarism is never cool. Whether it's you doing college projects or famous celebrities on social media, presenting someone else's thoughts as yours without attribution is a major image spoiler.

Although some Bollywood celebs know that their fans won't do without nit-picking everything they do in public domain, they still choose to take their chance. We have brought to you some instances of Bollywood celebs passing off someone else's statement as their own, with no due credit.

1. When Urvashi Rautela was called out for copy-pasting Zendaya's Caption In One Of Her Old Posts

Recently, people excavated an old post of Urvashi Rautela as there was an uncanny resemblance with that of Zendaya.

2. When Ananya Panday picked up Khloe Kardashian’s line for Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives

Twitter realised how Ananya Panday plagiarised a line from Khloe Kardashian's reality show, Keeping Up With The Kardashians

Did Ananya Pandey and Khloe Kardashian have the same childhood?? pic.twitter.com/cUnYqVzl1V — Armeen (@khanarmeenn) December 5, 2020

3. When Urvashi Rautela, yet again, copied a whole Tweet from a well-known author JP Brammer

Urvashi Rautela copied a tweet from New York-based author J P Brammer who had shared his views on Parasite, without even correcting the grammar. This incident even caught the prominent author's attention.

4. When Malaika Arora's heartfelt caption on women’s safety was someone else's post shared on Facebook

Malaika captioned a black image she shared on Instagram, expressing her outrage over a case of mass molestation of women in Bengaluru. It was then discovered that these were the views of Facebook user Darshan Mondkar, which she had simply copy-pasted.

5. When Urvashi Rautela passed off Gigi Hadid’s statement as her own

When Urvashi was rumoured to be dating Ahaan Pandey, she responded using the same statement Gigi had made about her affair with Zayn Malik.

If plagiarism is an art then we have got our artists.