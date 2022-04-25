The word sex or lovemaking is still the elephant our society hesitates to address. But there have been times when Bollywood celebs have spoken openly about it. A lot of these sex confessions will make you go OMG!

1. Ranveer Singh

Ranveer spoke about the best birthday gift in an interview. Forget cars or a vintage watch Ranveer revealed, "Birthday sex beats everything." The actor also spoke about his sexual encounters and said:

I think I was around 12 when I did it. I started everything early, everything! I was way ahead — so much so, that in school all the mothers used to say he (Ranveer) is that rotten apple that’s spoiling all our kids. I used to hold sermons with all the boys surrounding me and I used to teach them. They hadn’t heard of it and I became the expert because I had started very early. I got into a lot of trouble but yes I had that keeda or maybe I was the keeda.

2. Deepika Padukone

Deepika opened up about how sex is so much more than just a physical gesture and said:

For me, sex is not just about physicality; there are emotions involved. I have never cheated or strayed when I'm in a relationship. If I'm going to be fooling around, why would I be in a relationship? It's better to be single and have fun.

3. Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt recently got married and looked stunning as a bride. She once candidly spoke about her favourite lovemaking position and said:

The classic missionary because she is "a simple person."

4. Ranbir Kapoor

One thing Koffee With Karan promises is some juicy gossip. Ranbir Kapoor talked about love, virginity, and masturbation at the show and said:

I must have been around 15 years old when I lost my virginity. If there is no love during sex then it's like masturbation. Porn is not good. It is violent and unhealthy and dark.

5. Vidya Balan

Vidya Balan is known to pour her heart out on diverse topics. Talking about women in the '40s and their sex life, she said:

Yeah, naughtier and hotter too after 40. Generally, we’re taught to be a little coy and not enjoy sex. But the reason they say women get better with age is because you care less and less, it’s more about you. It’s joyous. When you don’t care, you have the most amount of fun.

6. Twinkle Khanna

Twinkle Khanna once talked about the importance of sex in marriage and said:

Sex is important at every stage. The things that I find attractive in Akshay have changed over the years.

7. Karan Johar

Karan Johar opens about how sex is personal and intimate for him.

To me, sex is a very, very personal and a very intimate feeling. It’s not something that I can do casually, with just about anyone. I have to invest in it. I’ve always handled the rumours that came my way. There has been so much conjecture about my sexuality.

He also mentioned how he would be jailed for his sexual orientation in an interview and said:

Everybody knows what my sexual orientation is. I don't need to scream it out. If I need to spell it out, I won't only because I live in a country where I could possibly be jailed for saying this.

Read more: From Ranveer to Kriti Sanon, Here's How Much Rent These 8 Bollywood Celebs Pay For Their Homes.