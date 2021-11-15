A character in the movie is as important as the story. Our celebs go to any length to fit in that character, be it body transformation, makeup, stunts & the list goes on.

Honestly, body transformation for movies requires a lot of discipline & hard work. Even if you have to gain or lose weight for a character, Bollywood celebs go out of their comfort zone to achieve it.

Here's presenting body transformations by Bollywood celebs that are truly impressive.

1. Taapsee Panu

Taapsee, who played the character of an athlete, in her movie Rashmi Rocket transformed herself into an athlete body. Being a non-gym person, she worked really hard taking intense training sessions. No doubt, she nailed the character of Rashmi. We loved the movie!

2. Vicky Kaushal

Apart from stealing my heart, Vicky's character in Sardar Udham was just revolutionary. I mean he just gives more than 100 percent to any character he takes. Vicky had to lose 13kg in just three months to play the younger version of Udham Singh.

3. Kangana Ranaut

Kangana had to gain 20 kgs in 6 months and she is losing it all within 6 months. She played J Jayalalithaa in her biopic Thalaivi.

4. Kriti Sanon

Kriti played the character of a surrogate mother in her movie Mimi. She just had two months to gain 15 kgs & she could only lose it after completing the film. Kriti kept the song Param Sundari for later so she has the motivation to get back in shape.

5. Ranbir Kapoor

Ranbir played Sanjay Dutt's character in the film Sanju. With lots of training and eating Ranbir managed to gain that muscular body for the film. He ate 8-10 meals a day, and Ranbir was also asked to consume shakes at 3 am to gain muscles.

6. Priyanka Chopra

Now global star Priyanka Chopra aced in the role of boxer Mary Kom. She underwent extensive physical training for four months to gain a muscular physique. Priyanka also took some boxing training to learn the sport.

7. Farhan Akhtar

Farhan in his recent film Toofan gave us an exceptional performance. He played the role of Ajju Bhai (Aziz Ali – the boxer). To achieve that relentless body Farhan's body transformation is commendable. He had to gain and lose weight for the character Aziz.

8. Rajkummar Rao

Rajkumar Rao is known for his perfection and professionalism. Over the years, the actor has undergone many changes in his roles. He literally starved for his role in Trapped, then he had to put on weight for Behen Hogi Teri. And now with Badhaai Do, the actor underwent a major physical transformation.

9. Randeep Hooda

We cannot forget Randeep Hooda's performance in Sarbjit. He had to lose 18 kgs in less than 30 days. Not to mention, he performed exceptionally well and made us all cry in the film.

10. Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh's transformation in Padmaavat cannot be unseen. Not only the physical transformation, but Ranveer also worked really hard for the Alauddin Khilji character. Ranveer is now prepping for his upcoming movie 83, where he plays famous cricketer Kapil Dev.

