Who doesn't like spooky tales? Until you actually have to face those unseen forces!

We have already heard some nerve-wracking horror stories from Mumbai, Delhi, and Bangalore. But there have been times when Bollywood celebs had such spooky encounters too. Read on to know the horror experiences our celebs have gone through.

1. Kriti Sanon

Kriti shared how while shooting for Dilwale, her make-up artist felt an unseen force and said:

When we were shooting for Dilwale (2015), my make-up artist felt an unearthly presence in her hotel room. There was a bottle of body lotion that fell, so she put it back in its place, but it fell again. She was surprised as the table wasn’t moving, nor was there any wind. Later in the night, she felt that someone was pushing her, and that’s when we all were spooked out.

2. Taapsee Pannu

Taapsee, who believes there is an other-worldly presence, explained how she felt something in her room.

Firstly, I am extremely scared of ghosts, and I do believe that they exist. Personally, I felt something in my room when I was staying at a hotel in Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad. I had heard stories earlier of the hotel being haunted. I was alone in the room when I heard some footsteps echoing. Since I am a scaredy-cat when it comes to ghosts, all I did was convince myself that I was imagining things and literally forced myself to sleep. There was no way I could fight a ghost!

3. Nawazuddin Siddiqui

When Nawazuddin was shooting for his horror flick Aatma – Feel It Around You- the cast and crew witnessed some spooky incidents. Abhishek Pathak, the producer of the film, talked about one such incident and said:

While shooting for one scene, there was a photo frame hanging on the wall behind Nawazuddin, which at one point tilted a little bit, but since the actor was very engrossed in the scene, Suparn decided not to cut the scene and go ahead with the shoot. But later, to our shock, that particular photo frame fell on the floor even though there was no breeze in the room.

4. Varun Dhawan

When Varun Dhawan was in the US to shoot ABCD 2, he had an eerie experience and said:

While we were shooting in Vegas, I was given a suite at the Mirage which was called the Sinatra suite, because he used to stay there whenever he performed in the city. It was definitely haunted because at night I would hear someone singing and the doors would open weirdly. Either that or maybe because I got obsessed with listening to music because of ABCD 2.

5. Emraan Hashmi

When Emraan was on a vacation with his friends in Matheran, they heard someone screaming outside their room. Emraan, along with his friends, went outside to check but couldn't find anyone. The screaming didn't stop, and they left the place in the morning.

We shifted out of that hotel first thing in the morning to a hotel where there were other guests too apart from us.

6. Rajkummar Rao

When Rajkummar was shooting for his horror flick Stree, the actor mentioned one incident and said:

We were given notes that had instructions like do not wear perfumes, girls should not keep their hair open, do not go out all alone, etc. We were shooting at 2:30 or 3 at night once. One of our light boys was sitting 20-30 feet high, and suddenly he fell from there. The moment he fell, he started screaming that someone pushed him. He was hurt and hospitalised for three-four days. It can make everyone scared.

7. Bipasha Basu

Though Bipasha has done many horror films, this particular incident on how she kept forgetting her lines at a shoot location is scary.

None of my spooky stories are related to the horror films that I’ve done. I was shooting for Footpath (2003) at Mukesh Mills in Mumbai. It was during the day and I was supposed to shoot on the second floor of the premises. Generally, I don’t forget my dialogues. I was alone in one room and there was this very long track that was placed. Everyone else was in the other room, and each time I had to walk ahead and say the dialogue, it felt like something was stopping me.

She further explained how she knew her entire monologue by heart and yet something stopped her.

This happened repeatedly, and that’s when my director Vikram Bhatt asked my hairstylist, ‘What is Bipasha feeling?’ Eventually, we decided that we should get out of there. The next day, the crew did a pooja there, basically so that we could continue shooting, but even the pandit who did the pooja had an accident. So, after that, we didn’t complete the scene there; we shot it at a different location. I have no explanation for it, but what happened at Mukesh Mills was a scary experience.

8. Neil Nitin Mukesh

When Neil was shooting for the horror flick 3G, the actor experienced paranormal activity and said:

So we were shooting at this one location which apparently is supposed to be haunted! And the unit boys did experience a presence. One of our light boys came running complaining that someone was standing by his side. And passed right through him. At first, we thought he was joking trying to create sensation but then when he sat trembling like a leaf is when we sat and heard him out.

9. Sunny Leone

When Sunny was shooting for Splitsvilla in Rajasthan, she felt someone's presence in her room.

I was shooting for one of the seasons of Splitsvilla at a palace in Rajasthan. When we retired to our rooms for the night, I had sleep paralysis. I literally had to push myself to wake up, but I felt some presence holding me down. When it repeated for the third time, I just got up and yelled, ‘Leave me alone!’ It seems this one was a kind ghost as it did leave me alone and things were back to normal.

10. Varun Sharma

Fukrey actor Varun Sharma experienced one such spooky incident during his trip to Manali.

I remember one incident while travelling to Manali as a kid. There was intense fog on the road, and I was sitting ahead with the driver when we saw a human-like figure, which disappeared in a jiffy. I was spooked out. Was it just a work of my imagination or was there someone really there? This is something that still remains unanswered. The incident feels like it just happened yesterday, and it still creeps me out. It is etched in my memory for good.

11. Ranveer Singh

When Ranveer Singh revealed how he encountered the ghost of Bajirao while shooting Bajirao Mastani.

It was a very trippy experience and I completely freaked out. I recall it as one of the most difficult days of the shoot. I thought I felt some kind of presence and something told me it was him. I had a tough task ahead of me on that day of the shoot and I was praying hard to get it right. There was a black wall on the sets on which some white dust had settled and formed the pattern in the shape of Bajirao’s figure. It had the turban, the eyes, nose, the mooch, and the arms. The resemblance was for all to see.

12. Gurmeet Choudhary

When Gurmeet was shooting for his TV show Ramayan, he explained how his hairstylist was possessed and rushed to hospital.

Many years ago, when I was shooting for Ramayan (TV show) with my wife Debina Bonnerjee in Vadodara, on the banks of the Narmada, our hairdresser was behaving like she was possessed. We were shooting at a shamshaan ghaat. My hairstylist suddenly started crying loudly, and after a while, she started laughing loudly and talking in Gujarati. She is from the south and has never spoken in Gujarati. We asked her to stop, but she just could not. Eventually, we took her to the hotel and tried to calm her down. Even then, she did not stop shouting and crying out loudly. This happened in front of the entire unit and we still can’t forget the experience.

