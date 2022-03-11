Parenthood comes with a lot of responsibilities and changes. And being a single mother in our society comes with a lot of pressure and discomfort. But there are many women out there who have single-handedly done this job with utter grace.

Let's take a look at the journey of single moms in Bollywood and how brave they were to ace motherhood.

1. Malaika Arora

Malaika is a proud single mom to Arhaan Khan. In a recent interview, she talked about her experience as a single working mother and said:

When I took that decision, that step to be a single mother, at that point you always feel that the whole world is crashing on your head and how are you going to manage. I also knew that it was something that I needed to take on. I have to be responsible, I have a son, he’s growing up, he needs me more than ever. I have to be the right example, I have to be able to steer him in the right direction and at the same time let him make his own mistakes.

2. Neena Gupta

Time and again, Neena Gupta proved how talented and cool she is. We also got to see the bond between Neena and her daughter Masaba Gupta in the Netflix series Masaba Masaba. However, it was not a easy journey as Neena pointed out about her struggles in initial years:

My journey was very tough. I had no money. Money is the most important thing I have realised in this world. I didn't have a husband and relatives. So it was really tough, but the joy Masaba gave me. The joy of motherhood. She was a very good child and she did not trouble me much.

3. Sushmita Sen

Sushmita has adopted two daughters, Alisah and Renee. Recently, she took to Instagram to talk about her journey as a single mother and said:

It was a big decision!! Many questioned it. Why adoption? How will you raise a child without being married? Are you ready to be a single parent? The questioning & opinions were endless. And yet, I did what felt right in my heart. I knew I was ready to be a mother. And it turned out to be the best decision I ever made, one so profound, I made it twice.

4. Raveena Tandon

Raveena adopted two girls, Chhaya and Pooja as a single mother when she was 21 years old. After a few years, she married businessman Anil Thadani and has two kids – Ranbir and Rasha.

There was something about them that made me feel that me being a 21-year-old doesn’t matter. I can say it has been the best decision of my life. I cherish each and every moment I have shared with them, from taking them into my arms for the first time to walking them down the aisle.

5. Karisma Kapoor

Karisma Kapoor has two adorable children– Samaira and Kiaan. She talked about raising the children on her own and said:

Just because you are a single parent, you do not need to make up for the spouse’s love by buying your child everything she wants. Be firm on what you can give and what you do not want to give. Set clear boundaries, timings, structures, and routines. Keep to the same schedule and pattern as to when you were married.

6. Pooja Bedi

Pooja Bedi has raised her children, Alaya and Omar independently. She talked about the roles she played being a single mom and said:

As a single mother, I had to play many roles--father, friend, hero, villain--but it has been an incredible journey. I have always maintained that I will give everything to my child, but I will never force them to be my slaves. They’ve grown up beautifully and now it’s their journey.

We are proud of you queens!

