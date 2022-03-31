Bollywood celebs own some of the most luxurious cars, so obviously they would want to travel in their expensive vehicles. But at times, people have spotted some celebs taking public transport such as the auto, local train, and taxi. Not all of them do it for PR purposes, have a look.

1. Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Nawazuddin was spotted at a railway station in Mumbai. He had covered his face with a mask and wore a cap and sunglasses. People failed to recognise him. But one person who was able to identify him shared a video of him sitting in a local train. It was reported that he took the train to escape traffic and reach to an event on time.

2. Tiger Shroff

Tiger Shroff travelled on a local train in Mumbai to beat the rush hour and get home after shooting. He was wearing a blue hoodie and had a white mask covering his entire face to avoid getting recognised. Speaking to Mumbai Mirror, he talked about the experience of commuting by a local train:

I got to see a different side of the world after a long time. I wish I could take a train every day, it would make travelling faster. We had been shooting in Vasai which is far from Bandra where I live. We packed up during peak hours and since there was traffic on the road then, I decided to take the train though people around me thought I am crazy.

3. Anil Kapoor

Anil Kapoor once took the local train in Mumbai to avoid the traffic during Ganpati Visarjan. He was completely recognisable and even clicked pictures with a few fans.

What would have taken us 2hrs today took us 20mins #lifeasweknowit On time for Visarjan #ganpatibappamorya pic.twitter.com/Gqo7aWFolN — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) September 6, 2016

4. Jacqueline Fernandez

Jacqueline Fernandez was spotted travelling around Mumbai in an auto ahead of her tour of Mumbai with Justin Bieber. On being asked if she is not afraid of getting recognised by people, she told The Mirror:

Travelling by public transport keeps me sane and grounded. I don't get mobbed, my fans are chilled out and give me my space or maybe they just don't recognise me.

5. Amitabh Bachchan

Back in 2015, when Big B hosted the TV show Aaj Ki Raat Zindagi, he was seen on a local train in Mumbai in support of Saurabh Nimbkar. Saurabh sings in local trains in Mumbai to support cancer patients and had appeared on his show. As per Big B, this was not a PR exercise.

It was executed quietly without Saurabh's knowledge, as a surprise for him and for the many that travel daily with him.

T 2059 -Local from VT to Bhandup to support Saurabh, who sings in locals for charity to cancer .. sang with him .. pic.twitter.com/K3WiabhYU7 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) November 15, 2015

6. Disha Patani

Disha Patani has been spotted taking an auto several times post her film shoots.

7. Salman Khan

Salman Khan is often spotted in auto-rickshaws on Mumbai roads. Last year, a video of him went viral driving an auto in Panvel. Earlier too, he was seen taking an auto in Mumbai.

8. Vidya Balan

Vidya once took a kaali peeli taxi in Mumbai to visit the Mahim Dargah before the release of her movie Bobby Jasoos.

9. Imtiaz Ali

The Love Aaj Kal director has been seen taking an auto several times in Mumbai. Once he got stuck in Mumbai rains without any cash in his wallet and an auto driver gave him a ride till home without charging anything.

Imtiaz took to Facebook and shared the incident. He wrote:

Night walk in the rain! the auto-rickshaw came along and asked if I wanted a ride. I refused, he asked again - it was raining and I was without cover. I had checked my wallet, I smiled at him and said I had no money. He looked at me and asked me to sit in, he would drop me without money.

