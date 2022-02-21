Being a mother is one of the most selfless 'jobs'. I mean, giving birth to a new life is the greatest magic, and we need to appreciate women for that. But it's not all a joyous ride- as a woman has to go through many complications too.

Many Bollywood celebs have undergone such complications and have spoken bravely about their difficult pregnancies.

1. Kajol Devgn

Kajol and Ajay Devgn got married in 1999. The couple has two children, namely, Nysa Devgn and Yug Devgn. Kajol suffered a miscarriage due to ectopic pregnancy. Talking about how Kajol's life was in danger due to it, Ajay said:

Yes, we have lost our baby, but we have no regrets. It was an ectopic pregnancy. Kajol's life was in danger. As soon as the doctors informed us that they would have to operate, we both gave them the go-ahead.

The couple also shared their story with Human of Bombay and said:

Over time, we began planning to have kids. I was pregnant during K3G but had a miscarriage. I was in the hospital that day because the film had done so well, but it wasn’t a happy time. I had another miscarriage after. That it was tough. But eventually, it worked out we had Nysa & Yug & our family’s complete. We’ve been through so much we've formed our own company, Ajay’s on his 100th film & every day we’re building something new.

2. Shilpa Shetty

Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra are now blessed with two children, Vivan Kundra, and Samisha Kudra. But following Vivan's birth, Shilpa was detected with an autoimmune condition called APLA (Antiphospholipid Antibody Syndrome).

So when I discovered I was pregnant for the first time, I was overjoyed. And then I had a miscarriage, and it was devastating. I thought I had never gotten pregnant again. And then, I was diagnosed with APL syndrome. Imagine someone as healthy as I was diagnosed with APLS, and I was very frightened. I feel, when you think of motherhood, it should be a very joyous experience, not a fearful one.

3. Sameera Reddy

Sameera has embraced her pregnancy as we see her Instagram pictures normalising every aspect of motherhood. She has two adorable children, Hans and Nyra. However, even she had to deal with postpartum depression.

When I got pregnant with Hans, my son, I thought that I’d be one of those page 3 moms posing away for the shutterbugs with a perfect bump. But 9 months later, I weighed 105 kgs. And even as I held my gorgeous son, I didn’t feel happy; I slipped into postpartum depression.

4. Dia Mirza

Dia Mirza and Vaibhav Rekhi got married in 2021 and recently welcomed a baby boy, Avyaan Azaad Rekhi. Talking about her pregnancy complications, Dia said:

A sudden appendectomy during my pregnancy and a subsequent and very severe bacterial infection could have led to sepsis and proven to be life-threatening. Thankfully, the timely care and intervention by our doctor ensured the safe birth of our baby via an emergency C-section.

5. Kiran Rao

Kiran Rao and Aamir Khan are now separated and are parents to Azad Rao. The couple had lost a baby through miscarriage and later opted for surrogacy in 2011.

Kiran and I lost our baby. Despite our best efforts, we were unable to avert a miscarriage. The last 2 months have been a struggle for us. Ki and I need time to heal.

6. Gauri Khan

Gauri Khan and Shah Rukh Khan were married in 1991. They have three children Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan, and Abram Khan. In an old interview, SRK talked about the complications the couples faced:

Before my elder son Aryan, there were some miscarriages, but then when he was born, a couple of days were difficult. Suhana was a girl, so that was exciting, as Gauri and I both of us always wanted a girl first. But it happened the second time.

7. Kareena Kapoor

Kareena and Saif got married in 2012 and have two sons Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan. Talking about how difficult the second pregnancy was, Kareena said:

This pregnancy was extremely difficult compared to Taimur’s, which was a breeze. I had loved it, enjoyed it, and that gave me the courage to do it again. But this was different. I had bouts where I would sit down and think, ‘I don’t think I can do this, don’t think anything is going to be okay.’There was a lot of trauma in the last trimester mentally, of wanting to step out and do things.

