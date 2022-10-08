You’d be lying if you say it’s easy to pull off a clean shave look! With so many toxic ideas attached – being less manly or beard defines masculinity, many men hesitate to go clean shave! Well, recently, Vicky Kaushal became the talk of the town for his clean-shaven look. And people were quick to judge him for this decision. Today we compared our Bollywood celebs with and without a beard, and the results are truly surprising.

Bollywood Beard GIF by Hrithik Roshan - Find & Share on GIPHY

1. Vicky Kaushal

Bollywood celebs

2. Siddhant Chaturvedi

Bollywood celebs

3. Shahid Kapoor

Bollywood celebs

4. Ranveer Singh

Bollywood celebs

5. Ranbir Kapoor 

Bollywood celebs

6. Sidharth Malhotra

Bollywood celebs

7. RajKumar Rao

Bollywood celebs

8. Akshay Kumar

Bollywood celebs

9. Hrithik Roshan

Bollywood celebs

10. Varun Dhawan

Bollywood celebs

11. Shah Rukh Khan

Bollywood celebs

12. Aditya Roy Kapoor

Bollywood celebs

Read more: Actresses Who Opened Up About Bollywood’s Unrealistic Beauty Standards For Women.