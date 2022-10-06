When it comes to the festive season, I think many of us look forward to dressing up. That, and the food, of course. And, if you think about it, Bollywood movies serve up the best outfit inspirations for such occasions!

Which is exactly why we’ve compiled a list of pretty as ever ethnic outfits worn by Bollywood characters that will hopefully inspire some great looks for you this year. Read on:

1. Naina Khanna – Jug Jug Jeeyo

Frankly, I liked all of Naina Khanna’s (Kiara Advani) outfits in the film. But this particular white, lehenga-saaree was just too stunning to look past.

2. Isha – Brahmāstra: Part One – Shiva

Okay, so maybe the dialogues of the movie were a little questionable. But Isha (Alia Bhatt) looked too pretty for words in that red saree she wore. In my opinion, it’s a superb look for pujo season.

3. Neha Melwani – Dostana

At one point, this saree was almost, every desi girl’s dream saree. I mean, sure maybe it’s a little too glam for a Diwali party, but perhaps you can show it to your masterji and get a few things modified?

4. Leela – RamLeela

A dandiya night always gets me excited about lehengas. So how could we forget Leela’s (Deepika Padukone) gorgeous three-toned lehenga from Lahu Muh Lag Gaya when we talk about the special occasion?

5. Dr. Saira Sabharwal – Human

This entire web-series was full of great outfit inspirations. And one of them was the sarees that Dr. Saira Sabharwal (Kirti Kulhari) wore in the show. Particularly, this lovely purple one paired with a beautiful brocade blouse, in the first few episodes. Also, how elegant is the jewelry she’s paired with it?

6. Geet Dhillon – Jab We Met

A forever classic, Jab We Met‘s Geet Dhillon (Kareena Kapoor) wore a lot of great outfits, if you ask me. But, this pink suit was the life of the outfit-party!

7. Arohi Keshav Shirke – Aashiqui 2

When Aashiqui 2 released, I was the most excited about the music and this turquoise and gold saree that Arohi (Shraddha Kapoor) wore. I mean how pretty is this colour combo?

8. Zaara Hayaat Khan – Veer-Zaara

Granted this stunning pink and orange ensemble that Zaara (Preity Zinta) wore is technically a Lohri outfit. But, the colour combination plus the jewelry is so on point. We can easily find a cute AF suit similar to this as well.

9. Piku – Piku

This dark, kohl-eyed, gold earrings and brick-red saree statement look is one of those that you’d pin on your dream ethnic-wear Pinterest board. Am I right? Or am I right?

10. Dimple Cheema – Shershaah

This white and baby pink suit that Dimple Cheema (Kiara Advani) wore stole my heart the moment I saw it. And to be honest, I would pick this kind of a minimal, breezy suit over a super glam look to celebrate a festival with my fam, any day!

Whether it’s something glam, or something a little simpler, the best part about festive season is the dressing up, IMO!