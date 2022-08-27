Most of the time, it’s not about a movie but about a character. From physical transformations to their strong characteristics, some characters develop an unbreakable bond with their viewers, that stays with us for a really long time.

In a thread, people reveal some iconic characters in whom they found a little bit of themselves and trust us, the responses are quite interesting. Read on.

1. "Ishaan from Taare Zameen Par." -SnooMachines9813

2. "Ranbir Kapoor in Tamasha. I did a corporate job for three years. It was my dream because of Bollywood movies. The fancy offices, the white collar dress code, the whole thing. And, after working there just a few months, I realized just how miserable everyone is. It’s modern slavery. Dark circles were almost part of the dress code. Soul-sucking repetitive job with so much politics and long long hours. Tamasha captured it brilliantly. I choose to earn less but have time for myself, my health, my hobbies, my books and my family." -amitnagpal1985

3. "Piku. Bhaskor Bannerjee is my father, my father is Bhaskor Bannerjee." -Master-Ad-3396

4. "Aman from Kal Ho Naa Ho. Yes, I do have a heart issue so it hits home even more." -cselestial

5. "In my 20s, Geet from Jab We Met - naive, impulsive and sweet. Unfortunately, taken advantage of as well. Now, in my 30s, I relate to a bit of SRK in Kabhi Alvida Na Kehna and Naina in Kal Ho Naa Ho - angry, resentful, jealous and annoyed. I guess life circumstances do that to you." -whatalife20211

6. "Bob Biswas from Kahaani." -Upstairs_Tiger_7314

7. "Alia from Dear Zindagi - I lived with my naani, parents took me back one day and therapy. Yet to find someone like SRK though." -Embarrassed-Leading7

8. "Ved from Tamasha, sadly. When he looked in the mirror and shouted at himself for snapping out of his stories, I felt so seen." -enginehearts

9. "In my 30s, I feel like SRK from Kabhi Alvida Na Kehna. Not the unfaithful part but the unfulfilled, bitter and resentful part. In my teens-20s, I was Preity Zinta’s character in Dil Se - cheerful, naive and trusting." -Artistic-Occasion757

10. "The initial Naina from Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, except I don't have the guts to go on trips without taking permission from my parents." -MediumRare216

11. "Meera from Love Aaj Kal. Restrained, practical but deeply sensitive and struggling with vulnerability." -pd_131

12. "Deepika from first half of Gehraiyaan. The feeling trapped in life bit." -Accomplished-Art-194

13. "Naina Talwar from Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani. I am a doctor and could relate to each scene of her. Totally an introvert. Medicine does that to you and you sometimes feel bad for not enjoying your youth. Just sitting and studying but it's the choice we make in the end. There is also a different passion for saving lives. But, I really crave for a trip like that once I am done with my PG entrance exam." -harthacker

14. "Naina from K3G. She deserved better and so do I. Less screen presence, mera bhi presence kam hota ja raha hai sab ki life main." -Beautiful-Newt1052

15. "Anushka’s character from Band Bajaa Baraat. I’m so much like her in some ways - ambitious, happy and non-conformist. And, also Veronica from Cocktail, minus the love for shitty men." -writerrani

16. "A little bit of Siddharth from Dil Chahta Hai. The entire exploration of Siddharth and his life is the best part of the whole movie." -pendaparambarai

17. "Arjun in ZNMD. Of course, I wasn’t as money-minded as him. But in reality, I was restraining myself from living my life to the fullest. Always focusing on my career, studies, taking care of my parents, etc. I still do all of them but I also learnt not to take too much pressure on myself and let go a little. I have been going on trips and tours from then on solo or with friends. And, I feel that I have gradually stuck a good balance between hard work and leisure." -PainGaami

18. "I'm in my 20s but I feel like Gattu from Patiala House. The same routine every day - going to work, coming back home and no social life anymore. I feel so drained." -fakhrose

Which are the most relatable characters for you?