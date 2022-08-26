desi characters, who made us fall in love and made us want to have a partner like them (yes, we are talking about you, Shah Rukh Khan), over the period of years. Apart from the mesmerizing backdrops and heartwarming plotlines, it's the on-point characters which strike a chord with its audience. We have been introduced to a number of charmingcharacters, who made us fall in love and made us want to have a partner like them (), over the period of years.

In a thread, people reveal the movie characters they would over and over choose as their life partners!

1. "Raj Aryan (Mohabbatein)." -Ok-Major2145

2. "Aditya Kashyap from Jab We Met and Satyaki from Kahaani." -henlowhatishappening

3. "Kalpana from Ghajini." -RepresentativeBox881

4. "Taran in Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani. He was rich, caring, cute, funny and madly in love with his lady." -BreakfastOriginal

5. "Sivagami - Baahubali." -Anonymous

6. "Jai from Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na." -blessedbanana13

7. "Sid from Dil Chahta Hai. He was a level-headed and all-round decent guy." -whateverwillsuit

8. "Aditya Roy Kapoor in Ludo." -Intelligent_Key_4764

9. "Aisha Banerjee from Wake Up Sid." -idequest7

10. "Sunny from Dil Dhadakne Do and Jehangir Khan from Dear Zindagi." -easyybreezyy__

11. "Bhuvan from Lagaan - purely for his cheeky, romantic side with his partner but a strong, passionate side who can fight for his right. Vikram Singh Rathore from Khoobsurat - a prince, the man of few words, charming and damn handsome." -Yumyum234

12. "Prem from Maine Pyar Kiya. He's sweet, cute, decent, smart, funny, loves his mama, works out, very nice towards his household help, becomes mature and hardworking, is romantic, gives nice gifts, sings, dances and will fight anyone for his love. Plus, Friendship is the foundation of love." -secondamethyst

13. "Rahul Raichand from K3G." -bombay_girl

14. "Mohan Bhargava from Swades." -bentenporn

15. "Nikhil from Hasee Toh Phasee." -baffled_7

Which of these characters are your favourite?