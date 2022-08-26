Apart from the mesmerizing backdrops and heartwarming plotlines, it's the on-point characters which strike a chord with its audience. We have been introduced to a number of charming desi characters, who made us fall in love and made us want to have a partner like them (yes, we are talking about you, Shah Rukh Khan), over the period of years.

In a thread, people reveal the movie characters they would over and over choose as their life partners!

Bollywood Characters
Source: Amazon Prime Video

1. "Raj Aryan (Mohabbatein)." -Ok-Major2145

Source: Amazon Prime Video

2. "Aditya Kashyap from Jab We Met and Satyaki from Kahaani." -henlowhatishappening

Source: Netflix

3. "Kalpana from Ghajini." -RepresentativeBox881

Source: YouTube

4. "Taran in Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani. He was rich, caring, cute, funny and madly in love with his lady." -BreakfastOriginal

Source: Netflix

5. "Sivagami - Baahubali." -Anonymous

Source: Netflix

6. "Jai from Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na." -blessedbanana13

Source: Netflix

7. "Sid from Dil Chahta Hai. He was a level-headed and all-round decent guy." -whateverwillsuit

Source: Netflix

8. "Aditya Roy Kapoor in Ludo." -Intelligent_Key_4764

Source: Netflix

9. "Aisha Banerjee from Wake Up Sid." -idequest7

Source: Netflix

10. "Sunny from Dil Dhadakne Do and Jehangir Khan from Dear Zindagi." -easyybreezyy__

Source: Netflix

11. "Bhuvan from Lagaan - purely for his cheeky, romantic side with his partner but a strong, passionate side who can fight for his right. Vikram Singh Rathore from Khoobsurat - a prince, the man of few words, charming and damn handsome." -Yumyum234

Source: Netflix

12. "Prem from Maine Pyar Kiya. He's sweet, cute, decent, smart, funny, loves his mama, works out, very nice towards his household help, becomes mature and hardworking, is romantic, gives nice gifts, sings, dances and will fight anyone for his love. Plus, Friendship is the foundation of love." -secondamethyst

Source: Amazon Prime Video

13. "Rahul Raichand from K3G." -bombay_girl

Source: Netflix

14. "Mohan Bhargava from Swades." -bentenporn

Source: Netflix

15. "Nikhil from Hasee Toh Phasee." -baffled_7

Source: Netflix

Which of these characters are your favourite?