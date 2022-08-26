In a thread, people reveal the movie characters they would over and over choose as their life partners!
1. "Raj Aryan (Mohabbatein)." -Ok-Major2145
2. "Aditya Kashyap from Jab We Met and Satyaki from Kahaani." -henlowhatishappening
3. "Kalpana from Ghajini." -RepresentativeBox881
4. "Taran in Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani. He was rich, caring, cute, funny and madly in love with his lady." -BreakfastOriginal
5. "Sivagami - Baahubali." -Anonymous
6. "Jai from Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na." -blessedbanana13
7. "Sid from Dil Chahta Hai. He was a level-headed and all-round decent guy." -whateverwillsuit
8. "Aditya Roy Kapoor in Ludo." -Intelligent_Key_4764
9. "Aisha Banerjee from Wake Up Sid." -idequest7
10. "Sunny from Dil Dhadakne Do and Jehangir Khan from Dear Zindagi." -easyybreezyy__
11. "Bhuvan from Lagaan - purely for his cheeky, romantic side with his partner but a strong, passionate side who can fight for his right. Vikram Singh Rathore from Khoobsurat - a prince, the man of few words, charming and damn handsome." -Yumyum234
12. "Prem from Maine Pyar Kiya. He's sweet, cute, decent, smart, funny, loves his mama, works out, very nice towards his household help, becomes mature and hardworking, is romantic, gives nice gifts, sings, dances and will fight anyone for his love. Plus, Friendship is the foundation of love." -secondamethyst
13. "Rahul Raichand from K3G." -bombay_girl
14. "Mohan Bhargava from Swades." -bentenporn
15. "Nikhil from Hasee Toh Phasee." -baffled_7