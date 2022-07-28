Simply put, Bollywood loves cameos. Many times, other actors will subtly make an appearance in the most unexpected parts of movies. You do recall Uday Chopra from one of the Kal Ho Naa Ho songs, right?

And we often spot certain well-known actors in cameo roles, or perhaps actors who are popular today but made brief appearances in the past. But in addition to them, filmmakers, singers, and even choreographers have occasionally made a cameo.

Here are a few of Bollywood's most well-known choreographers who have appeared in movies.

1. Geeta Kapur

Among other successful movies, the well-known choreographer has worked on Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Dil Toh Pagal Hai, Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham, Mohabbatein, Kal Ho Na Ho, Main Hoon Na, and Om Shanti Om. She began her career assisting the renowned Farah Khan in several movies. In fact, she made a cameo in the opening of the song Tujhe Yaad Na Meri Aayee from the super-hit movie Kuch Kuch Hota Hai.

2. Farah Khan

In a few movies throughout the years, the choreographer-turned-director has also made cameos. She appeared as one of many college students in the movie Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. Later on, she starred in cameo roles in movies like Om Shanti Om and Khichdi, as well as most recently in the Netflix series Masaba Masaba.

3. Prabhu Deva

The song Kay Sera Sera, which features Madhuri Dixit, is most likely the choreographer's earliest and best-known film appearance. He later appeared in several other songs in cameo roles and played the starring role in the film ABCD for the duration of the entire movie.

4. Ganesh Acharya

In a similar vein, Ganesh Acharya, who has worked in the Hindi cinema industry for decades, has to this point made appearances in a number of movies. A few of the most recent ones were ABCD, Welcome Back, and Zero.

5. Saroj Khan

Since ABCD was a dance drama, it had to feature prominent figures from the industry. Along with other choreographers, renowned choreographer Saroj Khan was roped in to make a cameo appearance in the movie.

6. Remo D’souza

With F.A.L.T.U Remo D'Souza made his feature film directorial debut and also had a cameo appearance in it. Along with Prabhudheva, Ganesh Acharya, and Saroj Khan, he was also seen dancing to the song Psycho Re in the movie ABCD.

7. Vaibhavi Merchant

Unlike other choreographers, Vaibhavi Merchant has only sometimes appeared in front of the camera; she did so in the movie Student Of The Year. She and Farah Khan both played judges for a dancing reality competition in one of the movie's scenes.

8. Terence Lewis

The choreographer, who is frequently spotted in the judge's seat of dance reality shows, posted an update on social media announcing his appearance as a Bollywood star in a German children's movie.

9. Shakti Mohan

Shakti Mohan, a well-known choreographer and judge for dance reality shows, has made appearances in recent movies including Nawabzaade, Rowdy Rathore, and Tees Maar Khan.

Which ones do you remember from this list of cameos?