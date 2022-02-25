It's actually pretty common for celebs to come in for a tiny cameo appearance in films. And there’s no denying that it is quite exciting to spot them in those brief seconds. However, we do miss out on some because they are either totally unrecognisable or they popped in a movie before they were easily recognizable.

And here are some of those Bollywood filmmakers whose cameos you might have missed if you were not paying attention.

1. Anurag Kashyap in Dev D

Way before taking up proper acting roles in film, Anurag Kashyap made quite a few cameo appearances in films such as Dev D, Happy New Year, and Luck by Chance.

2. Ayan Mukerji in Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna

Ayan Mukherji had a blink-and-miss cameo in the song Tumhi Dekho Naa from Karan Johar's Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna. Later on, he also made an appearance in his own directorial Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani.

3. Imtiaz Ali in Black Friday

Long before we knew Imtiaz Ali as the director of Jab We Met, he made his acting debut with Black Friday. He featured as Yakub Memon in Anurag Kashyap’s film.

4. Siddharth Anand in Salaam Namaste

The Bang Bang director appears as a cab driver in the climax scene of his debut flick.

5. Madhur Bhandarkar in Fashion

In one of the fashion show parties, Madhur Bhandarkar makes an appearance as himself, researching for a film he is making.

6. Shakun Batra in Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na

We all definitely remember 'Pappu' from this song, but only a few would recognise him as the Gehraiyaan director Shakun Batra.

7. Rohit Shetty in Shamitabh

Rohit Shetty appears twice in Dhanush starrer Shamitabh. In fact, filmmakers such as Karan Johar and Rajkumar Hirani also make a blink-and-miss cameo in the film.

8. Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra in Bhaag Milkha Bhaag

In the scene where Milkha Singh (Farhan Akhtar) takes a flight for the first time, Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra appears as the pilot in his own directorial.

9. Reema Kagti in Luck By Chance

Zoya Akhtar’s Luck By Chance had quite a few cameo appearances of popular celebrities, Shah Rukh Khan being one. And while keeping your eyes on Aamir Khan in this scene, you might have missed Talaash director Reema Kagti.

10. Vasan Bala in Gangs of Wasseypur

The Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota director sort of has mandatory cameos in Anurag Kahsyap’s films. Bala has also appeared in blink-and-miss roles in films like Bombay Velvet, Dev D, and Gulaal.

