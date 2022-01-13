The tinsel town has seen a lot of friendships being made and broken. So, here is a look at some of the celebrities who were best friends back in the day, but turned into enemies later and gave some questionable statements.

1. Kapil Sharma & Sunil Grover

This duo changed the entire game of comedy with their on-screen chemistry and punchlines. However, their happiness together was short-lived. Reportedly, the comedy show host had an argument with a fellow comedian and he started hurling abuses at him. When Sunil Grover came in between in order to resolve the argument, Kapil Sharma assaulted him verbally and physically. Later, Sunil Grover lashed out at him through a post.

“Bha ji!! Yes, you hurt me deeply. Working with you has been a learning experience. Just one piece of advice, start respecting human beings also, apart from animals. All are not as successful as you are. All are not as talented as you are. But if they all are talented like you, who will value you? So have some gratitude towards their existence. And also, if somebody is correcting you, don't abuse that person. Refrain from using foul language in front of women who have nothing to do with the stardom you carry, they are by chance just travelling with you. Thanks for making me realise it was your show and you have the power to throw out anybody, anytime. You are the wittiest and the best in your field. But don't act like a 'God'. Take good care of yourself. Wish you a lot more success and fame."

- Sunil Grover

2. Kareena Kapoor Khan & Bipasha Basu

Unless you have been living under a rock, you must have heard about the spat between these two leading ladies. The two actors were embroiled in a fight on the sets of Abbas-Mustan’s Ajnabee. As per reports, Kareena Kapoor Khan was upset over the fact that designer Vikram Phadnis, who was designated to her, helped her co-star Bipasha Basu without asking her. This escalated into a fight where Kareena Kapoor Khan allegedly slapped and called names to Bipasha Basu. In an interview with Filmfare in 2002, Kareena Kapoor Khan said:

“She just doesn’t seem to have any confidence in her own talent. In a four-page interview, she spoke about me for three pages. Why not talk about your work? I think her only claim to fame is that she fought with me during Ajnabee over dress designer Vikram Phadnis. She’s given statements that I called her uncharitable names. Now, that’s a figment of her imagination.”

- Kareena Kapoor Khan

3. Kareena Kapoor Khan & Priyanka Chopra Jonas

In 2004, the two talented actors acted together for the very first time in Abbas–Mustan’s Aitraaz. As per the sources, both the actors remained friendly during the shoot of the movie. However, things turned sour when Kareena Kapoor Khan’s role went largely unnoticed, thanks to Priyanka Chopra’s equally brilliant acting. In 2006, they were approached for an advertisement by Pepsi, where they clearly advised the makers to give them equal screen space. In 2012, Kareena Kapoor Khan mocked Priyanka Chopra Jonas over her accent in Koffee With Karan and said:

I wonder where Priyanka got her accent from.

- Kareena Kapoor Khan

To which Priyanka Chopra responded:

I think it's the same place that her boyfriend gets it from.

- Priyanka Chopra Jonas

However, they have since reconciled and even came on an episode of Koffee With Karan together.

4. Deepika Padukone & Sonam Kapoor

While the two bonded well on their first Koffee With Karan appearance together, things turned sour when Sonam Kapoor made several catty remarks about Deepika Padukone. In the next season of the talk show, Sonam Kapoor came on the show with her father and when she was asked to give a piece of fashion advice to Deepika Padukone, she promptly retorted:

Create your own style. Katrina Kaif is herself. She does not try to fit into a mould, which I respect a lot. She is not trying to be the fashion icon of the century. Even if Katrina wears jeans and a t-shirt and has her hair in a ponytail... I'd rather have that than someone who is like 'I want to be on the cover of Vogue every three months.’

- Sonam Kapoor

5. Esha Deol & Amrita Rao

In 2006, both the actors worked together in Indra Kumar’s Pyare Mohan. As per a report, Amrita Rao abused Esha Deol in front of their director and cameraman after pack-up. Without thinking twice, Esha Deol slapped Amrita Rao in the heat of the moment. In an interview, Esha Deol even confessed that she has no regrets.

Yes, I slapped Amrita. One day after pack-up, she abused me in front of Indra Kumar and my cameraman and I thought that was totally out of line. To protect my self-respect and dignity, in the heat of the moment, I slapped her. I have no regrets because she totally deserved it for her behaviour towards me at that point in time. I just stood up for myself and my dignity.

- Esha Deol

6. Emraan Hashmi & Mallika Sherawat

This duo became an overnight sensation with Anurag Basu’s Murder. In an interview, Mallika Sherawat revealed that most of her male co-actors would get into an ego tussle with her and expect her to fawn over them. In an appearance on Koffee With Karan, Emraan Hashmi made a scandalous revelation that his worst on-screen kiss was with Mallika Sherawat. Not only this, when he was asked about the one thing he would find if he entered Mallika Sherawat's bedroom, he replied, “An Idiot's Guide To Succeed In Hollywood.”

Oof, this is way too much drama!