Bollywood celebrities are generally very well trained to give measured answers about things, especially controversial topics.

However, every once in a while, it so happens that they make mistakes and end up saying some really controversial things. Though not all of it can be attributed to human error, sometimes people say scandalous stuff on purpose.

Here, we have made a list of some such statements.

1. When Kangana Ranaut said that Urmila Matondkar is 'known for soft porn'.

Talking to Times Now anchor Navika Kumar, Kangana hit out at Urmila as she was not happy with some of the latter's comments on her.

Even Urmila is a soft porn star. She is not known for her acting for sure, what is she known for? For doing soft porns right. If she could get a ticket, why wouldn't I get a ticket?

Kangana hits out at @UrmilaMatondkar over her remark on ‘BJP ticket’.



I don't have to work much to get a ticket: Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam), Actor tells Navika Kumar on #FranklySpeakingWithKangana. pic.twitter.com/wrlzgr4zB7 — TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) September 16, 2020

2. And when she said that farmers protesting against the union government for passing controversial bills are 'terrorists'.

3. When Sara Ali Khan said that if someone wants to look tanned, they can simply put on bronzer.

In an interview given to Barkha Dutt, she said:

If you wanna be tan, just put on some bronzer, and if you wanna be fair, put on some powder.

4. When Sonam Kapoor called Aishwarya Rai 'aunty' after the latter apparently stopped her from appearing at the Cannes Film Festival for L’Oreal - a brand they both promoted.

The controversy started when Sonam allegedly said that while she is the face of the brand for younger people, Aishwarya caters to older customers. This did not go down well with Aish, who allegedly made sure Sonam didn't attend Cannes. On missing the chance to walk the red carpet, Sonam said:

Ash has worked with my dad so I have to call her aunty na?

5. When Mahesh Bhatt said that he would have married Pooja Bhatt if she were not his daughter.

In an interview given to a magazine years ago, Mahesh had allegedly expressed his affection for daughter Pooja in a rather bizarre manner.

If Pooja wasn't my daughter, I'd love to marry her.

6. When Aamir Khan took to his blog and infamously said that Shah Rukh (his dog) was licking his feet.

Shah Rukh is licking my feet and I am feeding him biscuits every now and then. What more I can ask for?...Shah Rukh is once again begging for my attention, so let me get me get back to him. He is smelling too much. I think he needs a bath. Heel Boy, heel.

7. When Salman Khan likened his physical pain during the shoot of Sultan to that of a 'r*ped woman'.

His exact words being:

When I used to walk out of that ring, it used to be actually like a raped woman walking out.

Salman received a lot of backlash for this statement and his father Salim Khan apologised for it later.

8. When Sonam Kapoor said that just because someone is 'not good looking', doesn't mean they are a good actor.

If you're not good looking, they think you are a good actor. Just because you look ordinary and you talk loud doesn't mean you're a good actor.

Sonam made this statement during her appearance on chat show Koffee With Karan and received a lot of criticism for being insensitive.

9. When Shahid Kapoor said he will even work with a buffalo when asked if he'd mind starring opposite his ex-girlfriend Kareena Kapoor Khan.

I would like to work with her again. I feel that as an actor if my producer wants me to romance with a cow or a buffalo also, I'll do it because that's my job.

10. When Neha Dhupia said 2 things sell in Bollywood: Sex and Shah Rukh.

I think a lot of things are changing, but that still doesn't divert us from the fact that SRK and sex sell.

11. When Emraan Hashmi said Shraddha Kapoor should eat more on the show Koffee With Karan.

12. And then, that Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is 'plastic'.

13. When Rakhi Sawant said that ceiling fans should be banned in India because they lead to suicides.

This was back in 2016 after TV actor Pratyusha Banerjee died by suicide. Rakhi said people should get rid of fans from their homes, as they lead to women hanging themselves.

14. When Kamaal R Khan stooped to the lowest degree and tweeted that Rishi Kapoor shouldn't die as wine shops in Mumbai were about to open. This was a few hours before the news of Rishi Kapoor's demise broke out.

An FIR was launched against KRK for the same.

15. When Karan Johar had said that 'some people need to smell the Koffee' after reports of him bitching about Priyanka Chopra started doing rounds.

Alleging that it was a PR stunt, Karan had tweeted:

Using their hired PR machinery and hiding behind so called "friends" to get news into tabloids is nothing but spineless and lame. Some people need to wake up and smell the KOFFEE!!! Get a reality check before its too late!!! Grow up!!! and dont mess with goodness....

16. When Naseeruddin Shah said that he doesn't care about Farhan Akhtar movies.

He sings, acts, produces films and writes, I think it’s great he’s doing whatever he can. I’m not a great fan of his acting or his films. But I admire him.

17. When Priyanka Chopra hit out at Kareena Kapoor Khan after the latter said that her movie Heroine will be a bigger hit than PeeCee's Fashion.

Well, I guess if you don't have one (National Award) then, it's just sour grapes, you know. What do I say?

18. When Kareena, a guest on Koffee With Karan, said that she wants to ask Priyanka where she gets her accent from.

19. And when Priyanka snarkily responed by saying, "I got it from the same place her boyfriend got it from".

20. When Anushka Sharma said that she is Raju Hirani and Anurag Kashyap's choice while taking a dig at Deepika.

Talking about the latter, Anushka had said:

I am Kashyap’s and Hirani’s choice. She is Ayan’s and whosoever’s. I never pull anybody down. That makes me nice, right?

21. When Deepika went on Koffee With Karan and said that she would want to gift her ex-boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor a pack of condoms.

This was during the rapid fire round of the show, and had garnered a lot of attention by the tabloids.

22. When Salman Khan said that not even a dog went to see Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Guzarish.

Arre, usme toh makhi udd rahi thi, lekin koi machhar bhi nahi gaya dekhne. Arre, koi kutta bhi nahin gaya

This was in 2010 when Salman and Sanjay Leela Bhansali's friendship had fallen apart.

23. When Aamir Khan also took a dig at Sanjay Leela Bhansali and said that his movie Black was 'insensitive'.

I didn't like the film. I found it very insensitive, it sends out very wrong signals. It was extremely manipulative. I could see the effort in the manipulation, and the art of the director is in not letting you see the manipulation.

24. When Kangana called Karan Johar 'the flagbearer of nepotism' on his own show.

Responding to Karan's question - 'who has given you unnecessary attitude in the industry', Kangana had said:

In my biopic, you'll play that stereotypical Bollywood biggie who is snooty and completely intolerant of outsiders. The flagbearer of nepotism.

25. When Karan Johar asked 'what advice would you give to Kareena Kapoor?' and Anurag Kashyap said, "Next time you should ask what is the film and not who is in the film".

26. When Kangana made these explosive statements about Hrithik Roshan on Aap ki Adaalat.

He told me that he would never accept me publicly and the way things were in his family, he would never leave his wife. So, I told him to leave me but he didn’t want to do that either. This was the reason I didn’t want to do Krrish 3 because when you are not ready to marry me, then I don’t want anything with you. But he persuaded me for four months to sign Krrish 3.

Wow, those were heavy.