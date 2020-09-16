From Sushant Singh Rajput's death to Bollywood's alleged drug links, Kangana Ranaut has always had a remark about the the entertainment industry, and the country in general.

In her latest interview with Navika Kumar for Times Now, Ranaut answered questions about BMC's demolition of her office, MP Sanjay Raut's remarks, and her comments about Mumbai, among other things:

1. On Sanjay Raut using the word 'haraamkhor' for her

Kangana stated that, in her position as the highest-paid actress from the industry, she had not only offered employment to the people she hired and who benefitted from her movies, but was also one of the highest taxpayers of the country. She went on to question, what Sanjay Raut had contributed to the economy, adding that she wanted him to apologize for his remarks.

Watch Kangana’s most befitting response to ‘H#@MKHOR’ slur.



I am the highest paid actress, gave Rs 15-20 cr taxes. My work provides employment to several people: Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam), Actor tells Navika Kumar on #FranklySpeakingWithKangana. pic.twitter.com/gyOvxl5Lwe — TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) September 16, 2020

2. On CM Uddhav Thackeray

I want to ask Uddhav Thackeray, that he inherited everything from Balasaheb Thackeray. But I want to ask him, what about the core values of Shiv Sena. Today, it has become Sonia Sena... Who is muftkhor then? I told you that everything I earn is being utilised for Maharashtra.

3. On calling Mumbai, 'like PoK'

I was told they will break my face, I am haraamkhor and I said this doesn't seem like Mumbai, it seems like PoK- then they took advantage of that and tried to gather a mob to lynch me. I said PoK, I should have said Syria. When Rahul Gandhi says India is like Syria, nobody lynches him. No body breaks his house. What is the matter with these people?

After I bust the drug racket,political parties joined hands with some from industry. Hadn't I got the security I would have been lynched like the sadhus: Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam), Actor, tells Navika Kumar on Frankly Speaking. | #FranklySpeakingWithKangana pic.twitter.com/lqmsUOP2o6 — TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) September 16, 2020

Even as she faced backlash for comparing Mumbai to PoK, Kangana did not budge from her stance, tweeting that she was right on the day she left the city.

जब रक्षक ही भक्षक होने का एलान कर रहे हैं धड़ियाल बन लोकतंत्र का चीरहरण कर रहे हैं,

मुझे कमज़ोर समझ कर

बहुत बड़ी भूल कर रहे हैं!

एक महिला को डरा कर उसे नीचा दिखाकर,

अपनी इमेज को धूल कर रहे हैं!! — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 14, 2020

4. On receiving Y level security from the Centre

The way they got Sadhus lynched, they're trying to collect a mob around me and lynch me to death. I saw that. The whole country could see this... That's when my sister approached the Home Minister's office and expressed concerns that these people are trying to lynch her, turn the entire state against her, that too based on blatant lies. Two days later, we got a call from the Home Minister's office telling us, "you got to be very careful. Your threat is real. And you'll be getting Y+ security". Ever since nothing has been the same.

5. On BMC demolishing her house

She compared the demolition to getting raped, stating that a house is like an extension of yourself.

They BMC broke the lock, they completely broke the house down. Unhone mere ghar ka taala toda aur kam se kam 40-50 ghar todne wale laaye the... when I saw that I felt like I was raped, I felt violated mentally and psychologically.

6. On Urmila Matondkar's remarks about Kangana

Earlier in the day, in a series of interviews, Urmila Matondkar called out Kangana's remarks about Mumbai and alleged that Kangana was playing a 'victim and woman' card. Kangana responded to the same during the interview

I saw one very derogatory interview given by Urmila Matondkar. The way she was talking about me, pulling faces, making a mockery about my struggles, attacking me on the fact that I am trying to appease BJP for a ticket. One doesn't have to be a genius to figure for me it is not very difficult to get a ticket. Even Urmila is a soft porn star. She is not known for her acting for sure, what is she known for? For doing soft porns right. If she could get a ticket, why wouldn't I get a ticket?

Kangana hits out at @UrmilaMatondkar over her remark on ‘BJP ticket’.



I don't have to work much to get a ticket: Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam), Actor tells Navika Kumar on #FranklySpeakingWithKangana. pic.twitter.com/wrlzgr4zB7 — TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) September 16, 2020

7. On whether she is fighting for justice for Sushant, or for political gain or waging a 'drug war'.

She clearly stated that she is fighting for herself, but by 'cleansing the path', she would help many as she too has survived molestation and abuse from the industry.

Fight against 'Drug Mafia'.



I am fighting for myself, will cleanse the system - trying to clean the path for many: Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam), Actor tells Navika Kumar on #FranklySpeakingWithKangana. pic.twitter.com/MrSQZjAQxC — TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) September 16, 2020

8. Kangana also questioned Jaya Bachchan's views about the industry, asking Mrs. Bachchan to comment on the people who put 'cases on her'.

Kangana indirectly made a reference to Hrithik Roshan without naming him. A few years ago, it was rumored that Kangana and Hrithik had an affair, but were not on good terms when the affair ended.

I was faced with drug racket and when they disposed me off, they tried to put me in jail. What Jaya ji has to say about that?... These people who put case on me... and the basis of the case was I called them 'my silly ex'.

Drugs affected me at the start of my career. What does Jaya (Bachchan) Ji have to say about this? : Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam), Actor tells Navika Kumar on #FranklySpeakingWithKangana. pic.twitter.com/tZ1VsJdD9e — TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) September 16, 2020

9. On Sushant's ostracization by the industry and support for Rhea

Kangana also talked about how Sushant was ostracized but Bollywood did not speak up at the time, adding that even people supporting Rhea in the name of attacking patriarchy were not doing it of their own free will, but rather, on someone's 'orders'.

SSR always said that he's been bullied, ostracised. Where was Bollywood at that point in time? : Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam), Actor tells Navika Kumar on #FranklySpeakingWithKangana. pic.twitter.com/1wn0vDORQv — TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) September 16, 2020

'Patriarchy' applies only to Rhea, not Kangana?



Exactly because someone is remote controlling them. There are layers of people who brainwash you: Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam), Actor tells Navika Kumar on #FranklySpeakingWithKangana. pic.twitter.com/qaVAUGeSZT — TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) September 16, 2020

10. On alleged use of drugs by stars at Karan Johar's party.

Kangana also added that before her entry into the industry, women were subject to only 'item numbers', and talked about the alleged use of drugs at Karan Johar's party - the video of which went viral last year.

2019 drugs viral video- Easy to identify when someone does drugs. Trying to cover-up is like lying to yourself: Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam), Actor tells Navika Kumar on #FranklySpeakingWithKangana. pic.twitter.com/FnXA1MHg3i — TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) September 16, 2020

H/T: Frankly Speaking with Navika Kumar