Kangana Ranaut has been quite vocal about her opinions regarding the Sushant Singh Rajput case, which has now led to her pointing fingers at the Mumbai Police.

When @CPMumbaiPolice is openly intimidating me like this, encouraging bullying and crime against me, will I be safe in Mumbai ? Who is responsible for my safety? @PMOIndia — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 1, 2020

The actress made a statement that she didn't feel safe in Mumbai anymore, to which Sanjay Raut, the leader of Shiv Sena responded saying that she isn't required to be in Mumbai then.

We kindly request her not to come in Mumbai. This is nothing but insult to Mumbai police. The Home Ministry should take action over it.

- Sanjay Raut

In response to his statement, Kangana said that she was openly being threatened and went on to compare Mumbai to Pakistan occupied Kashmir.

Sanjay Raut Shiv Sena leader has given me an open threat and asked me not to come back to Mumbai, after Aazadi graffitis in Mumbai streets and now open threats, why Mumbai is feeling like Pakistan occupied Kashmir? https://t.co/5V1VQLSxh1 — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 3, 2020

This, however, did not go well with Twitter, and many called out the actor for her remark.

How do we feel about comparing our native to Pak occupied Kashmir?

This is utterly distasteful. I’ve had a show disrupted in Surat, canceled in Baroda I never compared those cities to Islamabad or called them Dhokla Mafia.

TAKE ANY ESTABLISHMENT ON YES but this is ridiculous... https://t.co/9SmmuwsuCJ — Kunal Kamra (@kunalkamra88) September 3, 2020

It depends upon how you take that criticism KanganaJi. You said you are open to constructive criticism.Raut only said that if you feeling unsafe in Mumbai then don't come back,as simple

But you took it now as a threat &compared Mumbai to PoK. This is shameful — Nikhil Jadhav (@Nikhil21921335) September 3, 2020

What if Shahrukh or Amir had called Mumbai as Pakistan occupied Kashmir? — Abhijeet Dipke (@abhijeet_dipke) September 3, 2020

Wow! Self proclaimed nationalist Kangana Ranaut calls Mumbai ‘Pakistan occupied Kashmir.’ Astonishing! — Rifat Jawaid (@RifatJawaid) September 3, 2020

Mumbai welcomes everyone with open arms. This city is our karmbhoomi. It has given a lot of us our identity. Please don’t tarnish this vibrant beautiful city with such terms. This city has been good to you too Kangna. 🙏🙏🙏 https://t.co/NEHdfQil1e — Harneet Singh (@Harneetsin) September 3, 2020

Mumbai as POK? ARE YOU SERIOUS? Would love to know what the Mumbai BJP and, frankly, any Mumbaikar has to say on this.. 🙏 https://t.co/VhUdVH0zYB — Rajdeep Sardesai (@sardesairajdeep) September 3, 2020

BJP leader Kangana Ranaut just equated Mumbai with PoK ..the city which gave her identity.



What a betrayal. Shameful! — Gaurav Pandhi (@GauravPandhi) September 3, 2020

The actor's tweet has sparked an outrage on the internet, she is yet to tweet about the issue again.