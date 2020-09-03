Kangana Ranaut has been quite vocal about her opinions regarding the Sushant Singh Rajput case, which has now led to her pointing fingers at the Mumbai Police. 

The actress made a statement that she didn't feel safe in Mumbai anymore, to which Sanjay Raut, the leader of Shiv Sena responded saying that she isn't required to be in Mumbai then. 

We kindly request her not to come in Mumbai. This is nothing but insult to Mumbai police. The Home Ministry should take action over it. 

                    - Sanjay Raut

In response to his statement, Kangana said that she was openly being threatened and went on to compare Mumbai to Pakistan occupied Kashmir. 

This, however, did not go well with Twitter, and many called out the actor for her remark. 

The actor's tweet has sparked an outrage on the internet, she is yet to tweet about the issue again. 