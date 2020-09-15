Actor Kangana Ranaut who is currently in a bitter clash with Maharashtra's ruling government, Shiv Sena left Mumbai with a "heavy heart".

Kangana further reveals that her decision to leave Mumbai for her home town was based on the incident of demolishing her office which had "terrorised" her.

Earlier this week, BMC had demolished Kangana's Bandra office on the basis of "illegal alterations".

In a tweet that she posted, Kangana further revealed that her controversial analogy about PoK was "bang on".

With a heavy heart leaving Mumbai, the way I was terrorised all these days constant attacks and abuses hurled at me attempts to break my house after my work place, alert security with lethal weapons around me, must say my analogy about POK was bang on. https://t.co/VXYUNM1UDF — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 14, 2020

Apparently, after reaching Chandigarh for her return to Himachal Pradesh, Kangana also tweeted that her security had reduced.

चंडीगढ़ मे उतरते ही मेरी सिक्यरिटी नाम मात्र रह गयी है, लोग ख़ुशी से बधाई दे रेही हैं, लगता है इस बार मैं बच गयी, एक दिन था जब मुंबई में माँ के आँचल की शीतलता महसूस होती थी आज वो दिन है जब जान बची तो लाखों पाए, शिव सेना से सोनिया सेना होते ही मुंबई में आतंकी प्रशासन का बोल बाला। — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 14, 2020

Kangana is currently based in her hometown which is in Manali.