Actor Kangana Ranaut who is currently in a bitter clash with Maharashtra's ruling government, Shiv Sena left Mumbai with a "heavy heart". 

Source: NDTV

Kangana further reveals that her decision to leave Mumbai for her home town was based on the incident of demolishing her office which had "terrorised" her. 

Source: The Tribune

Earlier this week, BMC had demolished Kangana's Bandra office on the basis of "illegal alterations". 

Source: The Print

In a tweet that she posted, Kangana further revealed that her controversial analogy about PoK was "bang on". 

Apparently, after reaching Chandigarh for her return to Himachal Pradesh, Kangana also tweeted that her security had reduced. 

Kangana is currently based in her hometown which is in Manali. 