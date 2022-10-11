I don’t know about you, but I call this time of the year ‘party season.’ For two reasons, because not only do us desis celebrate a lot of our festivals at this time, but we’re also closer to the beginning of the new year, which is also an occasion to celebrate. So, it seems like the right time to think about the coolest parties that Bollywood films have given us.

Hence, we’ve compiled a list of movies that had parties we wish we were invited to too! Here, take a look:

1. Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani

Badtameez Dil gave a whole generation of desis cocktail party goals. Of course, the song is amazing, but so is the entire vibe and aesthetic. So much so, some of us low-key wished we were invited too.

2. Dil Chahta Hai

First of all, the Dil Chahta Hai trio was and is everything. And so, their equation is exactly what made us want to be at this party! Because how fun would they make it?

3. Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara

Okay so, a party that starts by three guys joining in on an artist’s performance? In Spain? The party from Senorita only romanticized our Europe trip goals even more, TBH.

4. Om Shanti Om

Any party that has Shah Rukh Khan as a host, is a party we want to be at. Plus, come on, he had the best guest list ever, even if it was as Om Kapoor.

5. Kal Ho Naa Ho

Back when this film and song had released , I day-dreamed a lot about partying with my friend group just like these three did. Although, I must admit, it was a little too ambitious of me to think that my friends I would be in sync with the entire club’s dance moves, just like them.

6. Kapoor & Sons

Not only is Kapoor & Sons‘ Kar Gayi Chull a catchy AF song, but the party from it definitely seemed like one I would’ve liked to be text-invited to.

7. Badrinath Ki Dulhania

This party from Badrinath Ki Dulhania is on the list mostly because of just how well Badrinath (Varun Dhawan) and Vaidehi (Alia Bhatt) danced. Because, yes we’d like to join in on the fun too!

8. War

I am not going to lie, I have a bit of a thing for beaches, so this beach party from War really did make me wish I was invited to it. Else, I’ll go to one myself.