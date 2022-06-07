Expectations are the source of disappointment. This adage came to life with Bollywood films that piqued the interest of their audience but ultimately disappointed them.

We have scoured the Internet and made a list of films that did nothing but make a joke out of themselves despite creating a buzz pre-release.

1. Dhaakad

The action-packed film Dhaakad, starring Kangana Ranaut, recently had an abnormally poor box office result. The much-awaited film barely managed to sell 20 tickets on Day 8 across India, grossing a mere Rs 4,420. It was made on a budget of Rs. 95 crores.

2. Bachchhan Paandey

Fans expected an Akshay Kumar film to be whistle-worthy, but they were proven otherwise. Despite having a stellar cast and being filmed on a budget of Rs. 185 crores, Bachchhan Paandey garnered Rs. 68.61 crores globally.

3. Jhund

Although Jhund was critically acclaimed, it delivered a poor box-office performance. This Amitabh Bachchan-starrer, based on a real-life account of Vijay Barse, the founder of NGO Slum Soccer, earned Rs. 14.7 crores when it was made on a budget of 22 crores.

4. Satyameva Jayate 2

Satyameva Jayate 2 is a sequel to the 2018 film Satyameva Jayate. Unlike the first, this John Abraham-starrer bombed at the box office. The film, which was made on a budget of Rs 95 crores, barely made Rs 17.3 crores at the box office.

5. Attack: Part 1

Another John Abrahan-starrer science fiction action drama film created a stir for being the first-everever Indian super soldier film, but it turned out to be a sasta version of Captain America. Attack: Part 1 made Rs 22.58 crore at the box office on a budget of Rs 70 crore.

6. Bunty Aur Babli 2

Bunty Aur Babli in 2005 was a massive hit and fans were dejected after knowing that Abhishek Bachchan won't be a part of it in the sequel. Apart from that, it seems like the plotline of the film didn't work well for the audience too. The film grossed Rs 22 crores at the box office globally and was made on a budget of Rs 30 crores.

7. 83

Unfortunately, the Kabir Khan-directed film did not make the cut. 83 captured not just the challenges of the cricketers in 1983, but also their emotions. Despite breaking the Rs 100 crore mark on its sixth day of release, the film's box office performance plummeted, and it only made Rs 193.73 crore globally. It was made on a Rs 280 crore budget.

8. Antim: The Final Truth

Salman Khan's fans went crazy after it was reported that he will portray a Sikh officer. Salman, who has a strong fan base, was unable to salvage the film from a box office flop. The film, which was made on a budget of 45 crores, grossed a bit more than that, netting a total of 58 crores, including Rs 46.50 crore in India and Rs 11.87 crore elsewhere.

Have you watched any of them on the big screen?