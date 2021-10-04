There’s no doubt that controversies follow the celebrities like shadows. From famous break-ups to infamous parties, several celebrities had to bear the brunt of being famous. Here are some of the most controversial celebrity parties of tinsel town!

1. Karan Johar’s alleged drug party at his house.

In 2019, a clip from KJo's house party became a subject of a heated debate on social media platforms. A number of people claimed that the actors present in the video were apparently high on drugs. Based on a complaint by Manjinder Sirsa, the Shiromani Akali Dal leader, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) investigated the alleged drug party. There were several actors present at the party including Vicky Kaushal, Varun Dhawan, Shahid Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor, Ayan Mukerji and Zoya Akhtar. The director also claimed that his mother was present at the party and he wouldn’t have posted the clip if there was something illegal happening. However, they received a clean chit from NCB later.

#UDTABollywood - Fiction Vs Reality



Watch how the high and mighty of Bollywood proudly flaunt their drugged state!!



I raise my voice against #DrugAbuse by these stars. RT if you too feel disgusted @shahidkapoor @deepikapadukone @arjunk26 @Varun_dvn @karanjohar @vickykaushal09 pic.twitter.com/aBiRxwgQx9 — Manjinder Singh Sirsa (@mssirsa) July 30, 2019

2. Shah Rukh Khan allegedly slapped Shirish Kunder at Sanjay Dutt’s birthday party.

According to reports, Shirish Kunder kept hovering around Shah Rukh Khan during a party in a famous club. He apparently even stalked him on the dance floor, but SRK kept ignoring him. However, the actor lost his cool and apparently slapped the director when he was about to leave.

3. Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra apparently had a verbal spat at Karan Johar’s birthday party.

No matter what, Karan Johar's parties are always in limelight. As per a report, the duo got into a heated argument which started with a joke. Reportedly, Malhotra apparently didn’t like Dhawan’s comment and it turned into an ugly fight. It was also reported that the latter left the party soon after.

4. Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan allegedly got in a fight at Katrina Kaif’s birthday party.

This was probably the biggest fight ever between two celebrities. Although no one really knows the entire story, it was reported that Salman Khan made some sarcastic remarks towards King Khan for refusing to do a cameo appearance in Salman Khan’s movie Main Aur Mrs Khanna. Apparently, the snide remarks didn’t sit well with SRK and he apparently gave it back by talking about Salman Khan’s flop phrase back then. The reports suggest that they got into a physical fight as well.

5. Mika Singh apparently kissed Rakhi Sawant at his birthday party.

In 2006, the popular singer allegedly kissed Rakhi Sawant at his birthday bash without her consent. Reportedly, he asked his guests not to put the cake on his face. However, when Rakhi Sawant smeared the cake on his face, he forcibly kissed her. He was later arrested on molestation charges but was released on bail.

6. Shah Rukh Khan and Hrithik Roshan allegedly fought over a cigarette at Karan Johar’s party.

As per the reports, SRK was smoking in a corner at Johar’s new residence when Hrithik Roshan came up to him searching for a smoke. SRK apparently offered him one and said, “Yeh acting wali cigarette hain. After smoking this you will learn how to do this” and he made his signature pose with his arms wide open. Hrithik reportedly responded by saying, “Now that you have lent me a cigarette, you will be able to do this too” and he did his iconic move from his debut movie. He then walked away with the cigarette.

7. Raveena Tandon allegedly fought with her husband’s former wife Natasha Sippy.

If reports are to be believed, the feud took place during Ritesh Sidhwani’s New Years’ party in 2006. It was reported that Natasha Sippy kept hovering around Anil Thadani to get his attention. Later in the night, Tandon apparently spotted intoxicated Sippy sitting near her husband’s feet. She then lost her cool and even threw a glass of wine on her.

8. Sohail Khan and Shah Rukh Khan apparently fought with Mozez Singh at Maheep Kapoor's party.

As per a report, it was started when Mozez Singh allegedly passed lewd remarks on Sohail Khan’s wife. He initially didn’t react but soon shoved Singh around which made Singh push him back and the argument got worse. Not only this, he even fought with SRK later that night. When he was leaving the party, he spotted SRK waiting for the elevator. He began insulting and passing nasty comments on SRK and then King Khan reportedly grabbed Singh by the collar.

9. Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan was detained by NCB in a cruise ship drugs case.

Aryan Khan, actor Shah Rukh Khan's son, was detained by the NCB (Narcotics Control Bureau) for questioning after the team busted an alleged rave party on Cordelia Cruises' Empress Ship off the Mumbai coast. According to a report, the officials received the information about the rave party a couple of days ago. They then booked their tickets and boarded the ship posing as passengers. Once the ship reached the middle of the sea, some of the passengers allegedly started consuming drugs and officials caught them red-handed. Apart from the star kid, NCB also detained seven other people.

Phew, these fights were more dramatic than the movies.