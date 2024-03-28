It’s not that good movie with good music hasn’t been a thing for the Hindi film industry. Take Rockstar, for instance. But there have been these other times when Bollywood filmmakers paid so much attention to producing a perfect musical album it appears (in hindsight) they forgot to make much out of their movies.

These 13 times Bollywood made great music but bad films. Disclaimer – Some of you may NOT like the names we’ve mentioned. Proceed with caution.

1. Saawariya

2. Aashiqui 2

3. Ae Dil Hai Mushkil

4. Anjaana Anjaani

5. Roy

6. Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar

7. Half Girlfriend

8. Brahmastra

9. Kabir Singh

10. Kalank

11. Tashan

12. Hamari Adhuri Kahani

13. Animal

See, we gave you a disclaimer! Even though some of these movies performed very well at the box office, we can’t be taking a quantitative assessment too seriously now, can we?

