It’s not that good movie with good music hasn’t been a thing for the Hindi film industry. Take Rockstar, for instance. But there have been these other times when Bollywood filmmakers paid so much attention to producing a perfect musical album it appears (in hindsight) they forgot to make much out of their movies.

bad bollywood movies great musical albums
GIPHY

These 13 times Bollywood made great music but bad films. Disclaimer – Some of you may NOT like the names we’ve mentioned. Proceed with caution.

1. Saawariya

bad bollywood movies great musical albums
IMDb

2. Aashiqui 2

bad bollywood movies great musical albums
IMDb

3. Ae Dil Hai Mushkil

bad bollywood movies great musical albums
IMDb

4. Anjaana Anjaani

bad bollywood movies great musical albums
IMDb

5. Roy

bad bollywood movies great musical albums
IMDb

6. Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar

bad bollywood movies great musical albums
IMDb

7. Half Girlfriend

bad bollywood movies great musical albums
IMDb

8. Brahmastra 

bad bollywood movies great musical albums
IMDb

9. Kabir Singh

bad bollywood movies great musical albums
IMDb

10. Kalank

bad bollywood movies great musical albums
IMDb

11. Tashan

bad bollywood movies great musical albums
IMDb

12. Hamari Adhuri Kahani

bad bollywood movies great musical albums
IMDb

13. Animal

bad bollywood movies great musical albums
IMDb

See, we gave you a disclaimer! Even though some of these movies performed very well at the box office, we can’t be taking a quantitative assessment too seriously now, can we?

Also Read – 21 Times Bollywood Tried Producing ‘Great’ Action Sequences & Logic Left The Chat