Over the years, Bollywood has shown us love in a variety of hues. Some are adorable adolescent stories, while others are at an age when finding love is the last thing you anticipate.

We also caught a glimpse of the factor that frequently complicates things for lovers in a number of these situations: the long distance. Being connected by the love between two people can be one of the most difficult situations when there is physical distance.

However, a few Bollywood movies have perfectly caught the essence of long distance relationships, and they are featured below.

1. Meenakshi Sundareshwar

Newlyweds Sundareshwar (Abhimanyu) and Meenakshi (Sanya Malhotra) are compelled to live apart after he receives a job offer in another city. The plot revolves around the question of whether separation causes them to grow apart or makes their hearts grow fonder. Their long-distance marriage has its challenges, glitches, and hilarious moments.

2. 2 States

In this romantic journey of Krish Malhotra and Ananya Swaminathan, two people from very different cultural backgrounds try to make their relationship work. There is a brief segment in which they deal with their long-distance relationship. Not only the distance, as anticipated, but also the differences between the families present a challenge that they face together.

3. The Lunchbox

Ila (Nimrat Kaur), a lonely housewife, decides to attempt surprising her husband with a special lunch in order to spice up their stagnant marriage. Unfortunately, the package is lost and ends up in Saajan's (Irrfan Khan) hands, a grumpy widower. Saajan and Ila begin a unique relationship in which they are able to communicate about their pleasures and sorrows without ever having met in person.

4. Antareen

A writer relocates to a friend's luxurious home in order to find inspiration for new writing. However, a random phone call with a mysterious woman results in a significant change in his life. He eventually finds what he was seeking, and the chats develop into love.

5. Sirf Tum

Sanjay Kapoor's character Deepak discovers a purse that belonged to Delhi-based employee Aarthi (Priya Gill). After he returns her bag, they start communicating and resolve to meet, but despite accidentally running into each other a few times, the two strangers struggle to locate one another in the big metropolis.

6. The Japanese Wife

Both Miyage (Chigusa Takaku) and Snehamoy (Rahul Bose) are essentially alone because they are stranded with a sick mother in Japan and rural India, respectively. Despite being far apart, they grow close friends as soon as they begin a pen pal relationship. The distance between the potential lovers as well as money issues, however, may prevent romance from happening.

7. Shershaah

Shershaah tells the narrative of a valiant soldier named Vikram Batra as well as an innocent love romance. Vikaram and Dimple have a connection that appears to last forever despite never having spent much time together. They remain together despite the fact that he is kept apart by his loyalty to the nation.

8. Break Ke Baad

Childhood friends turned lovers Abhay Gulati (Imran) and Aaliya Khan (Deepika) are the main characters of the film. Things get challenging when Aaliya decides to continue her education in Australia and Abhay is forced into a long-distance relationship and worries that he will lose her forever. They then decide to take a break from one another to determine their life's and careers' top priorities.

Because love can conquer all, even the distance.