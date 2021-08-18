Over the years, in between periods of conflict, a nascent cinema culture did crop up in Afghanistan. However, did you know that the country was also home to a number of Bollywood movies?

Today, we have compiled a list of movies that were shot amidst some mesmerizing locations in Afghanistan.

1. Dharmatma

Starring Feroz Khan and Hema Malini, this thriller from 1975 was the first Bollywood movie that was shot in Afghanistan. Loosely based on the cult classic The Godfather, this movie too revolves around a powerful man who lives a secure life and also has a parallel life as a gangster. The chartbuster hit song from the movie Kya Khoob Lagti Ho was also shot here.

2. Khuda Gawah

Starring Amitabh Bachchan, Sridevi and Nagarjuna in the lead roles, this epic drama was shot in the rocky wilds of Afghanistan. Directed by Mukul Anand, the movie focuses on a man who travels from Afghanistan to India in order to find the killer of his lover’s father. The movie was extensively shot in Afghanistan’s Kabul and Mazar-i-Sharif. According to a report, this movie is one of the most-watched Indian movies in Afghanistan's history.

3. Janasheen

Starring Fardeen Khan and Celina Jaitley, this romantic action thriller was allegedly the first movie that was shot in Afghanistan post the Taliban reign. The movie revolves around a man who falls in love with a well-known violinist who has a tragic past. Feroz Khan, who had co-written, produced, edited, directed and even starred in the movie, had planned a week-long schedule for this movie in Afghanistan.

4. Kabul Express

Starring John Abraham and Arshad Warsi, this movie revolves around two Indian journalists who visit Afghanistan to create a report on the life of the people after the US-led invasion in 2001. The movie has a number of stunning scenes of Afghanistan’s Panjshir Valley, Bala Hissar Fort, Darul Aman Palace and Green Palace.

5. Torbaaz

Starring Sanjay Dutt and Nargis Fakhri in the lead roles, this action-thriller revolves around child suicide bombers in Afghanistan. Directed by Girish Malik, this movie was also filmed in parts of Bishkek and Kyrgyzstan.

6. Agent Vinod

Starring Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan, this action spy movie was also filmed in Afghanistan for a couple of scenes. The movie begins with a sandy and overcrowded camp in Afghanistan called Dash-e-Margoh.