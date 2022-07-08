In the world of emails and instant texts, nobody really cares about handwritten letters. Back in the time, letters were an important way to show affection and warmth with a personal touch of letters. I remember how I used to make dozens of handwritten cards for my family and friends, as a kid.

And it goes without saying, our film industry understood that feeling and hence, churned out several movies where a letter played an important role and was more than just a piece of paper!

1. The Lunchbox

Who said that friendships can only grow while talking for hours on phone or pinging each other at wee hours? This movie showcases an unconventional friendship, through an accidental exchange of lunchbox and letters. They not only share their feelings but also talk about their fears, regrets, loneliness and even joys.

2. Shershaah

The only way to communicate with a soldier is by writing letters, or at least that's what's shown in the movies. The movie showcased how two people, deeply and madly in love, pour their feelings on a piece of paper and keep it as a souvenir.

3. Hum Aapke Hain Koun

Can you imagine that an incorrect (but timely) delivery of a letter can change the entire plotline? Yes, it did in this movie. Right before the climax, a live-safer doggo delivers the parcel (or a letter, in this case) to the wrong person. Well, doggos are always there to solve your life issues.

4. Bareilly Ki Barfi

If handwritten letters make your heart grow fonder, then this movie is a much-watch for you. The protagonists, who exchange a series of letters throughout the entire movie, also end up together in the climax because of a letter. The movie is simply beautiful and will remind you of simpler times.

5. Kuch Kuch Hota Hai

Sometimes people leave, but memories don't. And, that's exactly what's shown in this iconic movie. Thanks to these letters, which a dying mother wrote for her teenage daughter, helped her to reunite two long-lost lovers together. Oh come on, you know you cried a river when the little one read those letters!

6. Maine Pyar Kiya

It's no secret that pigeons were known to be messengers in ancient times, and this movie paid a beautiful homage to that tradition. It's a great feeling to express your feeling toward another person and the exchange of letters played an integral part in this movie.

7. Blackmail

If you are an old-school romantic, just like me, and love binge-watching old movies, then you know how letters played an important role in this movie. The soul-soothing track, pal pal dil ke paas, showcases how a formal friendship blooms into a beautiful love story with an entire stash of mush-filled heartfelt letters.

8. Masoom

From the direction and plotline to the background score, every single thing about this movie made it timeless. The scene, where a child learns the truth about his biological father through a letter meant for his uncle, was one of the first few heartbreaks we ever experienced as a child.

Which of these letters do you think was the hero of the movie?