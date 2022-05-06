Imagine being given a chance to share everything that was on your mind at your workplace. While you stay with that thought for a while, we bring to you some brutally honest resignation letters.
These resignations are honest, creative, quirky, and funny at the same time. People have simply poured their hearts out into how they felt at their workplace.
1. What a vicious cycle this must have been!
2. Now that's going out with a bang.
"My husband's letter of resignation" #funny #banter #jokes #meme pic.twitter.com/2deLjbaTVj— Viral Lobster (@ViralLobster) February 26, 2017
3. When a meme writer chooses to resign.
4. My desire to know who this person is has intensified.
Honest resignation letter 🙂 pic.twitter.com/r4Z5gU9lBx— sagar (@sagariyoo1) September 11, 2021
5. Look what you made me do boss!
When u have to make your resignation letter and you are honest af 😂 pic.twitter.com/02zcJ5JyeF— Jesus A. Tapia (@jesstapiaa) May 21, 2017
6. Bye.
7. That's sweet btw.
Congrats to my stepdad for writing the most honest resignation letter I’ve ever seen. Oh and the new job. pic.twitter.com/DdaaEe0yrJ— Jess Braddock (@jessrosebrad) February 25, 2021
8. Because you don't get to know why I'm leaving.
"@iamfatdon: @Gidi_Traffic Check Out This Funny Resignation Letter #GIDITRAFFIC pic.twitter.com/M2QcbSgUlV— GIDI (@Gidi_Traffic) August 9, 2015
9. Keeping the doors open.
Honest Resignation letter 👏👏👏 Please give this guy a medal pic.twitter.com/rVteRRgRGM— Olawale (@waleCloud) June 26, 2017
10. Again. When a meme writer wants to resign.
Honest resignation letter be like : pic.twitter.com/JmS4IJSJZf— Memeswalibandi (@Memeswalibandii) March 7, 2022
11. Straight and simple. Goodbye.
Now that's an honest resignation letter https://t.co/17txoSKgQX 😆~@TheAshleyGreco pic.twitter.com/rRPIjqH1E9— CHUM 104.5 (@Chum1045) May 11, 2017
12. The less said, the better it is.
When you go out, go out with a bang.— Maria Anjum (@MariaAnjum11) March 26, 2022
An honest Resignation letter.#BetheBoss pic.twitter.com/cECZSmY16K
13. Sorry not sorry.
My letter of resignation😂 pic.twitter.com/WcrIdjS6m5— liza (@Liaza098) June 15, 2021
14. Taking inspo from Guddu Bhaiya to resign.
Honest resignation letter😂😂 https://t.co/VkmNzr72PL— Aayush Jain (@jainaayush01) June 18, 2021
15. But this is so sweet.
Yesterday I turned in my letter of resignation... my boss didn’t think this card was funny 😅😬 pic.twitter.com/TI7Lpqm8wo— Laura 🎀 (@laurag2332) September 7, 2018
16. Remember the time when your boss said we're family?
17. Yo, thanks.
World's shortest resignation letter -#funny #best #Job #jobs #HR pic.twitter.com/xBLlAPPHom— Hammad Siddiqui (@hammads) April 17, 2015
18. The cake looks yummy though.
How #funny is this? My former Director gave his letter of resignation on a cake! #TastyTermination pic.twitter.com/30LVHCxPxs— Scott Kilbury (@SKilburyFOX21) May 2, 2015
19. What do you think about this?
so my friend wants to quit his job and asked me what I think about his resignation letter..... I mean... WHAT DO YOU GUYS THINK? 😂🤣😭 #memelover #resignationletter #opinion #funny pic.twitter.com/NnBRjHgB8W— b nakayama (@trishakaguyutan) March 18, 2020
20. Taking the wrong way.
There's a way to write a resignation letter - and a way NOT to. Most of these are examples of how NOT to - but they sure are funny to go through! Enjoy!#Resignation #LaughterTherapyhttps://t.co/ug4gpCLQPr pic.twitter.com/I3tGQXhY5e— Corner Office Consultants (@corneroffice) April 9, 2021
21. Burnt.
Savage mass resignation letter from r/funny https://t.co/Yp7gi6covL pic.twitter.com/PA4goMCcMW— Meme Bot (@goodmemebot) February 23, 2019
22. I hope you got the paycheck.
My ex-manager wouldn't give me my last paycheck without a resignation letter... https://t.co/3XG3sWufuY #funny pic.twitter.com/eMZs7WkzhS— TheWokeMillennial (@woke_millennial) January 7, 2018
23. I'm thrilled to read this.
Read more: 14 People Reveal Why They Don't Want Work From Home To End.