Imagine being given a chance to share everything that was on your mind at your workplace. While you stay with that thought for a while, we bring to you some brutally honest resignation letters.

These resignations are honest, creative, quirky, and funny at the same time. People have simply poured their hearts out into how they felt at their workplace.

1. What a vicious cycle this must have been!

Reposting a friend's post from Only in Malaysia page. Funny resignation letter pic.twitter.com/G2guhtzu — L.A. 👑 (@elle_eigh) January 9, 2013

2. Now that's going out with a bang.

3. When a meme writer chooses to resign.

4. My desire to know who this person is has intensified.



5. Look what you made me do boss!

When u have to make your resignation letter and you are honest af 😂 pic.twitter.com/02zcJ5JyeF — Jesus A. Tapia (@jesstapiaa) May 21, 2017

6. Bye.

Amisha is soooo funny I'm DEAD. Perfect letter of resignation 😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/LT1jlZ3gG0 — lexi (@_LexForeverXXI) September 25, 2014

7. That's sweet btw.

Congrats to my stepdad for writing the most honest resignation letter I’ve ever seen. Oh and the new job. pic.twitter.com/DdaaEe0yrJ — Jess Braddock (@jessrosebrad) February 25, 2021

8. Because you don't get to know why I'm leaving.

9. Keeping the doors open.

Honest Resignation letter 👏👏👏 Please give this guy a medal pic.twitter.com/rVteRRgRGM — Olawale (@waleCloud) June 26, 2017

10. Again. When a meme writer wants to resign.

Honest resignation letter be like : pic.twitter.com/JmS4IJSJZf — Memeswalibandi (@Memeswalibandii) March 7, 2022

11. Straight and simple. Goodbye.

12. The less said, the better it is.



When you go out, go out with a bang.

An honest Resignation letter.#BetheBoss pic.twitter.com/cECZSmY16K — Maria Anjum (@MariaAnjum11) March 26, 2022

13. Sorry not sorry.

14. Taking inspo from Guddu Bhaiya to resign.

15. But this is so sweet.

Yesterday I turned in my letter of resignation... my boss didn’t think this card was funny 😅😬 pic.twitter.com/TI7Lpqm8wo — Laura 🎀 (@laurag2332) September 7, 2018

16. Remember the time when your boss said we're family?



I must say my resignation letter for my job is quite funny pic.twitter.com/1fsLfuvpKU — Cole (@_LumpOfCole) April 11, 2019

17. Yo, thanks.

18. The cake looks yummy though.

How #funny is this? My former Director gave his letter of resignation on a cake! #TastyTermination pic.twitter.com/30LVHCxPxs — Scott Kilbury (@SKilburyFOX21) May 2, 2015

19. What do you think about this?



so my friend wants to quit his job and asked me what I think about his resignation letter..... I mean... WHAT DO YOU GUYS THINK? 😂🤣😭 #memelover #resignationletter #opinion #funny pic.twitter.com/NnBRjHgB8W — b nakayama (@trishakaguyutan) March 18, 2020

20. Taking the wrong way.

There's a way to write a resignation letter - and a way NOT to. Most of these are examples of how NOT to - but they sure are funny to go through! Enjoy!#Resignation #LaughterTherapyhttps://t.co/ug4gpCLQPr pic.twitter.com/I3tGQXhY5e — Corner Office Consultants (@corneroffice) April 9, 2021

21. Burnt.

22. I hope you got the paycheck.

23. I'm thrilled to read this.

