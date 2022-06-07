When it comes to romantic films, Bollywood has given us some unmistakably problematic stories. And, while this is undeniably true, there have been particular stories and characters that have stayed with us. Although we have a few complaints about the premise of these films, one thing is certain: our hearts broke when they did not have a happy ending.

While Bollywood is somewhat obsessed with happily ever afters, these particular couples never got the happy ending they so richly deserved. And it still hurts.

1. Naina and Aman in Kal Ho Naa Ho

The classic film Kal Ho Naa Ho has made us wonder many things over the years, from whether Aman was truly a good guy to whether Naina deserved a different fate. However, even after the memorable climax, the film made us wish for a happier ending for Aman and Naina.

2. Kalpana and Sanjay in Ghajini

The moment Kalpana dies is one of the most heartbreaking scenes in Hindi cinematic history, hands down! Even more devastating was the fact that she never learned about Sanjay. She deserved so much better.

3. Shanti Priya and Om in Om Shanti Om

These two are the most Bollywood-y couple that Bollywood has ever created. And, while we know that they had to have a Bollywood-style ending, it didn't make their separation any less saddening.

4. Kaali and Vijay in Agneepath

Kaali's death in Agneepath feels like the film's soul has just been stolen. When you see Vijay and Kaali together, you get the feeling that they were made for each other and deserve nothing but happiness.

5. Anjali and Aman in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai

This is a debate that should have been resolved a long time ago. In contrast to Rahul, Aman accepted her for who she was. No one deserved Anjali more than him. Period.

6. Pakhi and Varun in Lootera

Varun and Pakhi's love story in Lootera appears to be an unfinished painting, with countless strokes yet to be added. And how we wish we could witness the final piece.

7. Saba and Ayan in Ae Dil Hai Mushkil

Is there anyone who believes Ayan should have ended up with Alizeh instead of Sab, the obvious choice? No, I don't think so.

8. Meghna and Jai in Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na

So when Jai and Aditi finally confess their love for each other, it's all sweet and romantic. But it is heart-wrenching when Jai breaks up with Meghna, leaving her all alone and devoid of hope and happiness. The girl was only looking for love and support, and Jai could have offered both.

9. Kizie and Manny in Dil Bechara

We knew what was coming because this was a remake, but it still broke our hearts. Kizie and Manny matched each other perfectly, and they couldn't have been a better pair.

10. Sue and Daljeet in Rang De Basanti

Although Sue and Dj aren't considered iconic couples in Bollywood films, they were fantastic together. And it would've been fascinating to see how their story might have progressed.

11. Heer and Jordan in Rockstar

Jordan and Heer depicted the closeness between two souls in the most honest way possible, despite their flaws and imperfections. They yearned for each other, and Jordan still has hallucinations of her even after she died; this is the kind of love we rarely see.

12. Reshmi and Somu in Sadma

Sadma would probably be at the top of any list of heartbreaking climaxes. The fate of Reshmi and Somu's story feels unfair, and one wishes for a different ending.

Let us know if there are any other Bollywood on-screen couples you think deserve a happy ending in the comments section.