Falling in love is the best feeling in desi movies, ever. From a romantic background score and dreamy locations to those butterflies-in-stomach feelings and a sheepish smile, everything seems just perfect.

While some love stories didn’t have happy endings, there were several characters who took charge of their lives and confessed their love.

Here are the scenes where the characters realized that they were in love, take a look.

Credits: Netflix

1. Naina Kapur – Kal Ho Naa Ho

We all have been there when we hated someone and then, with time, fell in love with them, right? This scene, right after Aman (Shah Rukh Khan) helps her mother save her restaurant, is exactly when Naina (Preity Zinta) realized that he was the one.

Credits: Netflix

2. Geet Dhillion – Jab We Met

Sometimes, we don’t realize someone’s worth unless they leave our lives. While Geet (Kareena Kapoor Khan) thought that she ‘wanted’ Anshuman (Tarun Arora), all she ‘needed’ was Aditya (Shahid Kapoor) to make all her fairytale dreams come true.

Credits: Amazon Prime Videos

3. Veer Pratap Singh – Veer-Zaara

“Aisa toh nahin tha ki usse zaada khoobsurat ladki maine dekhi nahin thi, par pata nahin kyun uske chehre se meri nazar hatti nahin thi.”

If these lines didn’t melt your heart, we don’t know what would. Veer (Shah Rukh Khan), the most romantic character desi movies ever churned out, knew that he was in love with Zaara (Preity Zinta) as soon as he laid his eyes on her for the first time.

Credits: Amazon Prime Videos

4. Aisha Banerjee – Wake Up Sid

The journey between being ‘just’ friends to falling head-over-heels in love is a heartwarming journey in itself. Aisha (Konkona Sen Sharma), who hated Sid (Ranbir Kapoor) for being reckless and spoilt, not just fell in love with him but also made him career-oriented and a better person.

Credits: Netflix

5. Laila – Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara

It’s rare to sense, accept and run towards the blooming love to get it. When Laila (Katrina Kaif) realized that she was in love with Arjun (Hrithik Roshan), while gazing at the skies on a starry night – she took charge, grabbed her bike and expressed her love.

Credits: Netflix

6. Jai Singh Rathore – Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na

Sometimes, we conceal our love and label it as ‘friendship’. However, with time, we realize that it has been more than friendship, from the start. Jai (Imran Khan), who thought Aditi (Genelia D’Souza) was just his best friend, realized how she means more than that to him only when he saw her with someone else.

Credits: Netflix

7. Naina Talwar – Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani

You know she’s in deep love when she had just one wish – consisting of one name – when she could have asked for anything. Naina (Deepika Padukone) taught us that it takes one risk, one step and one decision to change your life forever.

Credits: Netflix

8. Zaara Hayat Khan – Veer-Zaara

“Main ek aise shaks ko jaanti hoon jo mere liye haste-haste apni jaan de dega.”

The feeling of love doesn’t see boundaries or religions, it’s something beyond that. Zaara (Preity Zinta), who came all alone beyond the border for a person she loved the most, never knew that she’ll leave with a truckload of memories in her head and Veer’s (Shah Rukh Khan) love in her heart. Her realization and confession of her feelings, in front of her mother, was all things love.

Credits: Amazon Prime Videos

9. Aditya Kashyap – Jab We Met

From getting pissed whenever she started talking to falling in love with her self-obsessiveness, Aditya (Shahid Kapoor) fell in love with Geet (Kareena Kapoor Khan) and how. The scene where he has to let her go, for her happiness, is the most bittersweet moment in the movie.

Credits: Amazon Prime Videos

10. Shanti Priya – Om Shanti Om

Sometimes we expect the right things from the wrong people and end up getting hurt in return. However, there’s always that one person, who refuses to leave our side, even when things go dangerously wrong. We could see the hurt and emotions in Shanti’s (Deepika Padukone) eyes when she realized that Om (Shah Rukh Khan) was that one person in her life.

Credits: Netflix

11. Pooja – Dil Toh Pagal Hai

“Kahin na kahin, koi na koi mere liye banaya gaya hain aur kabhi na kabhi main usse zaroor milungi.”

It was her conviction that made me believe in love for the first time, ever. Pooja (Madhuri Dixit), who thought her childhood friend was her soulmate, realized how her stubborn dance troupe leader, Rahul (Shah Rukh Khan) was the one written in her destiny.

Credits: Amazon Prime Videos

12. Rahul Raichand- Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham

We can’t end the list without mentioning the king of romance, can we? Rahul, who came from a uber-rich family, fell in love with Anjali when he saw her dancing on the road with a toli. Coincidence? Nah, that’s destiny!

Credits: Netflix

This makes our hearts so warm and fuzzy!