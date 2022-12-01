We all know Bollywood loves to make sequel films, irrespective they make a disaster or a good one. The whole pressure to create the second part of a masterpiece is challenging, and let’s be honest, Bollywood has sucked most of the time. But some rare Bollywood films did a fair job at making sequels and didn’t ruin the OG for us. Here is a list of movies that pulled off the sequels well.

1. Drishyam 2

Drishyam is a gripping story of a family who unwillingly gets caught up in a murder and Vijay Salgaonka leaves no stone unturned to save his family. The Drishyam series has been a success in every language it was released in. Now Drishyam 2 is the remake of the original sequel of the Malayalam film and has created waves at the box office. The Ajay Devgn and Tabu-starrer movie is a perfect suspense thriller you shouldn’t miss.

2. Baahubali 2: The Conclusion

Directed by S. S. Rajamouli, the Baahubali series was a piece of art that we all loved watching. Right since we saw the first part of the film, all we could think of was “katappa ne bahubali ko kyon mara“. The second part was all about taking revenge for Baahubali’s death and, again, was a hit at the box office.

3. KGF 2

KGF 2 created a storm in the industry with its action-pack drama and plot line. The KGF series is known for opulent sets and powerful dialogues. Like part one, the sequel also had a gripping storyline and the film was globally recognised. Not to mention, Yash gave us an impressive performance and was lauded by the janta.

4. Phir Hera Pheri

As we wait for Hera Pheri 3 to hit our screens, we cannot forget how chucklesome Phir Hera Pheri was. The movie was the second installment of the series, and safe to say it made us giggle. It managed to take us down memory lane and reminded us how amazing the trio of Paresh-Akshay-Suniel was.

5. Angrezi Medium

Angrezi Medium was the sequel to Hindi Medium, and it garnered as much acclaim as the first part. We adore Irrfan’s character, who breaks all patriarchal parenting stereotypes and supports his daughter’s dreams.

6. Lage Raho Munna Bhai

This movie was a sequel to Munna Bhai M.B.B.S. and managed to give us great comedy with subtle messages. Like part one, the duo of Circuit and Munna Bhai was the highlight of this film.

7. Tanu Weds Manu Returns

Even though the first part of this movie was funny and savage, the sequel Tanu Weds Manu Returns was loved more by the janta. Starring Madhavan, Kangana Ranaut, and Jimmy Shergill, this sequel turned out to be a lucky one for Bollywood.

8. Gangs of Wasseypur – Part 2

The Gangs of Wasseypur series was directed and produced by Anurag Kashyap. This two-part crime drama gifted us with two legendary Bollywood characters, Sardar Khan and Faizal Khan. With some strong dialogues & slang, the story of Wasseypur was worth watching.

9. Dhoom 2

We all grew up watching the Dhoom series, and the robbery, the action, and the power-packed dance numbers made us go back to watch the movie again . Dhoom 2 was among the highest-grossing films back then and was a hit at the box office too. People loved the casting of this movie and lauded the chemistry between Hrithik Roshan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

