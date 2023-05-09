Bollywood boasts about many star kids who keep grabbing headlines for their public appearances and their image on social media. Apart from them, those star kids steal the limelight for the prospective careers that they will choose in their lives. Unlike Aryan Khan and Ira Khan, most star kids have chosen acting as a career and are all set to make their respective debuts soon.

Aryan Khan recently made his directorial debut with his brand advertisement, Dyavol.x.

Here are 10 star kids who will make their Bollywood debuts in near future:

1. Suhana Khan in The Archies

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan is all set to make her debut with Zoya Akhtar’s upcoming film, The Archies. The Indian musical adaptation of the popular Archie Comics series will be released on Netflix this year. Suhana will play the role of Veronica Lodge in the movie.

2. Shanaya Kapoor in Bedhadak

Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor’s daughter Shanaya Kapoor, who worked as an assistant director in Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl (2020), has bagged a leading role in Dharma Productions’ upcoming film, Bedhadak. The movie will also star Gurfateh Pirzada and Lakshya Lalwani. In 2022, Karan Johar had announced that the film will go on floors in 2023 and will released later the same year.

3. Ibrahim Ali Khan in Sarzameen

After assisting Karan Johar in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani, Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh’s son Ibrahim Ali Khan will make his debut with a Dharma Productions’ film. Tentatively titled Sarzameen, the upcoming movie will feature Ibrahim in a soldier’s role. Reportedly, the film was supposed to go on floors in February this year. On February 20, Ibrahim headed to Kullu-Manali to shoot for his film. It will also star Kajol and Prithviraj Sukumaran.

4. Khushi Kapoor in The Archies

Sridevi and Boney Kapoor’s younger daughter Khushi Kapoor is also making her Bollywood debut soon. Not just Suhana, Khushi bagged a role in The Archies too. She has been cast as Betty Cooper in the upcoming film.

5. Agastya Nanda in The Archies

Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan’s grandson, Agastya Nanda is also making his debut with The Archies. Agastya will play the lead role of Archie Andrews in the musical adaptation. He is the son of Shweta Bachchan and Nikhil Nanda.

6. Pashmina Roshan in Ishq Vishk Rebound

Music director Rajesh Roshan’s daughter Pashmina Roshan will make her Bollywood debut with Ishq Vishk Rebound. It will also star Rohit Saraf, Jibraan Khan and Naila Grewal. The upcoming film is a sequel to Shahid Kapoor and Amrita Rao’s 2003 movie, Ishq Vishk. It is expected to hit the screens this year. Pashmina is Hrithik Roshan’s cousin.

7. Junaid Khan in Maharaja

Aamir Khan and Reena Dutta’s son Junaid Khan will make his debut with Bollywood film, Maharaja. Junaid will reportedly play the role of a journalist in the upcoming movie. As per reports, the star kid had begun shooting for Maharaja in 2021. Siddharth P Malhotra will direct the film. It will also star Shalini Pandey, Sharvari Wagh and Jaideep Ahlawat. The movie will be allegedly based on the 1862 Maharaj Libel Case.

8. Alizeh Agnihotri in an untitled film

Atul Agnihotri and Alvira Khan’s daughter Alizeh Agnihotri has been cast for National Award-winning filmmaker Soumendra Padhi’s next film. Reportedly, Alizeh had begun shooting for her debut movie in 2022. The yet-to-be-titled film is likely to hit the screens this year. She is Salman Khan’s niece.

9. Rasha Thadani in an Abhishek Kapoor’s movie

Raveena Tandon and Anil Thadani’s daughter Rasha Thadani has also bagged a role in a Bollywood film. According to ANI, the 17-year-old star kid will be seen in an action-adventure movie directed by Abhishek Kapoor. Ajay Devgn’s nephew Aaman Devgan will also make his debut along with her in the film.

10. Rajveer Deol in a Rajshri film

After Karan Deol, Sunny Deol is all set to launch his younger son, Rajveer Deol in Bollywood. Rajveer has been signed for a Rajshri Productions’ movie. The coming-of-age love story will be helmed by debutante director, Sooraj Barjatya’s son Avnish Barjatya.

Which of the aforementioned star kids looks the most promising to you?

