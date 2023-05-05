Many films have had their sequels over the years while taking the narratives of the originals forward. Most of these Bollywood sequels ended up ruining the legacy of the franchise including Welcome Back, Love Aaj Kal (2020), Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Sadak 2. A few of them were as good as the OGs such as Phir Hera Pheri, Tanu Weds Manu Returns, Drishyam 2 and more.

If you still haven’t lost hope in sequels, here are 8 of them which are releasing in near future:

1. Gadar 2

“Hindustan zindabaad hai…zindabaad tha…aur zindabaad rahega!” Remember this powerful dialogue from Anil Sharma’s 2001 cult classic, Gadar: Ek Prem Katha? Cut to 2023, the team is now making its sequel, Gadar 2: The Katha Continues. Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel are reuniting for the sequel after two decades. The upcoming film will release on August 11 this year.

Hindustan Zindabaad Hai….Zindabaad Tha.. .aur Zindabaad Rahega!

This Independence Day, we bring to you the biggest sequel in Indian cinema after two decades.#Gadar2 releasing on 11th August 2023🔥#HappyRepublicDay@ZeeStudios_ @ameesha_patel @iutkarsharma @Anilsharma_dir pic.twitter.com/Tz9dbysDRe — Sunny Deol (@iamsunnydeol) January 26, 2023

2. Tiger 3

After a long gap of five years, YRF is bringing Tiger 3, the sequel to Tiger Zinda Hai in 2023. The upcoming film is scheduled to release on Diwali (November 10). Both Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif will reprise their roles. Emraan Hashmi has been cast as its antagonist in the third installment of the Tiger franchise.

3. Dream Girl 2

Director Raaj Shaandilyaa is bringing Dream Girl 2, the sequel to his 2019 film, Dream Girl this year. The upcoming movie, which was earlier scheduled to release on July 7, will now hit the screens on August 25. Producer Ekta Kapoor had revealed that Dream Girl 2 is getting delayed due to VFX work. The film will feature Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Panday as leads.

4. Fukrey 3

After making us laugh out loud in the previous installments, the ‘Fukreys’ and Bholi Punjaban are arriving in the theatres soon. Fukrey 3 is scheduled to hit the screens on September 7 this year. Richa Chadha, Varun Sharma, Manjot Singh, and Pankaj Tripathi will reprise their roles. Ali Fazal is not a part of the film this time.

5. Metro…In Dino

Metro…In Dino, the sequel to Anurag Basu’s 2007 film, Life in a… Metro is releasing this year. The upcoming film will hit the screens on December 8. The OG featured Kangana Ranaut, Konkona Sen Sharma, Shilpa Shetty, Shiney Ahuja, Dharmendra, Nafisa Ali, Irrfan, Sharman Joshi, and Kay Kay Menon. Except Konkona, the sequel will have a new star cast which includes Aditya Roy Kapur and Sara Ali Khan.

6. OMG 2

OMG-Oh My God! is also getting its sequel soon. Starring Akshay Kumar, OMG 2 is yet to have its release date finalised by the makers. Speculations were rife that the tentative date of the upcoming film is May 26 and some reports are claiming that it might have an OTT release in near future.

#Exclusive: #OMG2 tentative and almost confirmed release date is 26-05-2023. *Only in theatres*



First look posters followed by teaser and trailer will start coming out from 2nd week of April.#AkshayKumar #PankajTripathi #ArunGovil pic.twitter.com/bMWYiF77e3 — Asutosh Dash (@asutoshdash07) March 16, 2023

Big news #akshaykunar movies OMG-2

Release date 26/5/2023

Dairect theatre ya ott official news

Coming soon ☺️

Aap kise dekhna chahte ho

1- theatre

2 -OTT pic.twitter.com/eCux1lsZzi — Royal Raja Ravi (@RoyalRajaRavi1) March 16, 2023

7. Golmaal 5

Golmaal 5, the fifth installment of the Golmaal series is also in the pipeline. Remember when Tusshar Kapoor, Kunal Kemmu, Arshad Warsi, and Shreyas Talpade gave a big hint in Aankh Marey, the song from Rohit Shetty’s film, Simmba? Later, Ajay Devgn confirmed it is indeed happening. However, the release date of Golmaal 5 is yet to come out.

A film franchise which is not only the longest running one in hindi cinema but also happens to be one of my favourites! Prepare yourself for yet another laugh riot with #GolmaalFive. #RohitShetty @Shibasishsarkar @RelianceEnt @RSPicturez pic.twitter.com/IDvpNb8K6E — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) November 30, 2019

8. Hera Pheri 3

Hera Pheri 3, the most-awaited sequel of Phir Hera Heri is finally happening. The upcoming film has been grabbing headlines in recent times regarding its director and star cast. While it was earlier reported that Akshay Kumar won’t be a part of Hera Pheri 3, the actor later joined the team. A photo of the trio, Raju, Baburao and Shyam, from the sets of the movie went viral in February. Reportedly, Farhad Samji will helm the film.

Thank you everyone for all the love and trust over this news. Here's a pic from the sets yesterday. #HeraPheri3 https://t.co/08vs8ckgBp pic.twitter.com/dKBNDlI3oQ — Himesh (@HimeshMankad) February 22, 2023

Apart from these films, Krrish 4, Singham 3, Ishq Vishk Rebound, Dostana 2 and Stree 2, will release in future.

Which one are you most excited about?