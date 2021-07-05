Bollywood actors live in a world entirely different from ours. Normally, I would say that and it would lead to something a little more socio-political but here, I mean it, literally. These guys live in some places that look like Mount Olympus from the movies.

1. For the price of one Mannat, Shah Rukh Khan's house, which costs about Rs 200 crores, you can buy at least 773 Kawasaki Z H2 SEs, the most expensive bike in India.

2. For the price of one Jalsa, where Amitabh Bachchan lives, which is worth between Rs 100-120 crores, you can buy 28870 Play Station 5s.

3. Akshay Kumar's house, which costs Rs 80 crores will buy 2,963 Miyazaki Mangoes, the most expensive mangoes in the world.

4. John Abraham's house costing a whopping Rs 60 crores will get a membership at the Madison Square Club, the most expensive and elite gym in the world for 31 years.

5. Hrithik Roshan's house costing about Rs 50 crore will actually buy you a private trip to the International Space Station.

6. Priyanka Chopra's house, which costs $20 million can get 10618 people a trip to see the Northern Lights.

7. Shahid Kapoor duplex in Worli costs Rs 56.6 crores and can get 240 people a trip around the whole world.

8. Shilp Shetty's house Kinara costs Rs 100 crores and for that price, she could get Lionel Messi to play in India if he agreed of course.

9. Salman Khan's house, whose worth has gone beyond Rs 150 crore can buy you 15 Rolls-Royce Phantom, one of the most expensive cars in the Indian market.

10. For Saif Ali Khan's Rs 800 crore Pataudi Palace, you can buy 57 bottles of Henri IV Dudognon Heritage Cognac Grande Champagne, one of the most expensive spirits in the world.

And I am worried my landlord will increase the rent by 10%. Again!