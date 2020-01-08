On Tuesday evening, Deepika Padukone joined the ongoing JNU protests to stand in solidarity with students who were attacked by masked goons on Sunday.

Even though Deepika chose to not comment on the ongoing situation, #Boycottchhapaak started trending on Twitter soon after her appearance.

Never Seen #DeepikaPadukone Visit URI Martyr's family



Never Seen Her Visit Pulwama Martyrs



Never Seen Her Visit Kashmiri Pandit family



Yesterday’s Visit Was A Cheap Publicity Stunt. #boycottchhapaak pic.twitter.com/t6OXWm6cZs — Vinita Hindustani🇮🇳 (@Being_Vinita) January 8, 2020

Using the trending hashtag, Twitter broke into a series of hate-filled tweets against the actor and her upcoming film Chhapaak that revolves around the struggles of an acid attack survivor.

Deepika Padukone reached #JNU to support such protest where protesters mocking Hindu goddess Maa kaali

Time has come to show real place to these filmy jokers #boycottchhapaak #boycottdeepikapadukone pic.twitter.com/LTlabZvGAF — Riniti Chatterjee (@Chatterj1Asking) January 8, 2020

Deepika visited Tirupati and offered Prayers and celebrated her first wedding Anniversary.



Today, She stood with those who said,



•Free Kashmir

•Brahmin Terrorism

•Destroying Hindu Rashtra

•Fu¢k Hindu Rashtra

•Fu¢k Hindutva

•Saffron is the New Black#boycottchhapaak pic.twitter.com/POa2teHZpt — Ravi Singh Rj (@Rajrockstarsing) January 8, 2020

1. Make a film based on a social issue

2. Try 2 market it by showing concern towards d issue

3. If it dsn't work, find a problem in d country

4. Take a stand (w/o uttering a word), 2 gain (negative) publicity

5. Increase ur viewership n make money

6. Go to step 1 #boycottChhapaak pic.twitter.com/r2f5vx0R0I — Ravi Singh Rj (@Rajrockstarsing) January 8, 2020

She thinks that by supporting these handful of protesters she can make her movie a blockbuster?? @deepikapadukone majority of people who are your fans, support the government. We all know that these were fake attacks. I'm disappointed in you. #boycottchhapaak — Deepak Sharma (@DeepakS62575205) January 8, 2020

Why #boycottchhapaak

Only @deepikapadukone is going to support with jnu.

What has happened to this young country after all? — Vikash Tiwary (@ivikashtiwary) January 8, 2020

ISI comes in support of deepika#boycottchhapaak pic.twitter.com/5uNLLO4Noa — amar sexsena (@viku2162) January 8, 2020

Why #boycottdeepikapadukone? Why #boycottchhapaak? Just because Deepika went to JNU against Sunday’s violence? Really guys? Are you now defending violence 🙄#DeepikaPadukone @deepikapadukone — Manak Gupta (@manakgupta) January 8, 2020

bhakths made #boycottchhapaak trending in twitter, now you can expect record gross for your movie @deepikapadukone 😅😅 ... these chaddi's became meme creators now a days LOL 🤣🤣 — Rameesh.v.p (@ramizigzag) January 8, 2020

I think that she is a mature actress but never thought that what is inside the face.. She ll not choose any IIT or IIM for promotion but choose a university who want to divide our country....plz it's request to boycott chhapakk...and watch Tanhaji and feel proud #boycottchhapaak pic.twitter.com/4u0R1eryjW — vivek Kumar mondal (@vivekdp143) January 8, 2020

Hopefully Rahul Gandhi will Become Prime Minister of India one Day: #DeepikaPadukone 2011



Oh Well. #boycottchhapaak #TukdeTukdeGang pic.twitter.com/1j7XqznJcr — Narendra Modi fan (@narendramodi177) January 8, 2020

A positive counter to #Boycottchhapak is picking up on the social media platform as Netizens stand in solidarity with Deepika's actions.