On Tuesday evening,  Deepika Padukone joined the ongoing JNU protests to stand in solidarity with students who were attacked by masked goons on Sunday. 

Source: ScoopWhoop

Even though Deepika chose to not comment on the ongoing situation, #Boycottchhapaak started trending on Twitter soon after her appearance. 

Using the trending hashtag, Twitter broke into a series of hate-filled tweets against the actor and her upcoming film Chhapaak that revolves around the struggles of an acid attack survivor. 

A positive counter to #Boycottchhapak is picking up on the social media platform as Netizens stand in solidarity with Deepika's actions. 