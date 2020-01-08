On Tuesday evening, Deepika Padukone joined the ongoing JNU protests to stand in solidarity with students who were attacked by masked goons on Sunday.
Even though Deepika chose to not comment on the ongoing situation, #Boycottchhapaak started trending on Twitter soon after her appearance.
Never Seen #DeepikaPadukone Visit URI Martyr's family— Vinita Hindustani🇮🇳 (@Being_Vinita) January 8, 2020
Never Seen Her Visit Pulwama Martyrs
Never Seen Her Visit Kashmiri Pandit family
Yesterday’s Visit Was A Cheap Publicity Stunt. #boycottchhapaak pic.twitter.com/t6OXWm6cZs
Using the trending hashtag, Twitter broke into a series of hate-filled tweets against the actor and her upcoming film Chhapaak that revolves around the struggles of an acid attack survivor.
Deepika Padukone reached #JNU to support such protest where protesters mocking Hindu goddess Maa kaali— Riniti Chatterjee (@Chatterj1Asking) January 8, 2020
Time has come to show real place to these filmy jokers #boycottchhapaak #boycottdeepikapadukone pic.twitter.com/LTlabZvGAF
#boycottchhapaak @deepikapadukone yes unfollow you & your thoughts... pic.twitter.com/365ltthEC9— bharat (@Bharatdeep143) January 8, 2020
Deepika visited Tirupati and offered Prayers and celebrated her first wedding Anniversary.— Ravi Singh Rj (@Rajrockstarsing) January 8, 2020
Today, She stood with those who said,
•Free Kashmir
•Brahmin Terrorism
•Destroying Hindu Rashtra
•Fu¢k Hindu Rashtra
•Fu¢k Hindutva
•Saffron is the New Black#boycottchhapaak pic.twitter.com/POa2teHZpt
1. Make a film based on a social issue— Ravi Singh Rj (@Rajrockstarsing) January 8, 2020
2. Try 2 market it by showing concern towards d issue
3. If it dsn't work, find a problem in d country
4. Take a stand (w/o uttering a word), 2 gain (negative) publicity
5. Increase ur viewership n make money
6. Go to step 1 #boycottChhapaak pic.twitter.com/r2f5vx0R0I
She thinks that by supporting these handful of protesters she can make her movie a blockbuster?? @deepikapadukone majority of people who are your fans, support the government. We all know that these were fake attacks. I'm disappointed in you. #boycottchhapaak— Deepak Sharma (@DeepakS62575205) January 8, 2020
Why #boycottchhapaak— Vikash Tiwary (@ivikashtiwary) January 8, 2020
Only @deepikapadukone is going to support with jnu.
What has happened to this young country after all?
ISI comes in support of deepika#boycottchhapaak pic.twitter.com/5uNLLO4Noa— amar sexsena (@viku2162) January 8, 2020
Why #boycottdeepikapadukone? Why #boycottchhapaak? Just because Deepika went to JNU against Sunday’s violence? Really guys? Are you now defending violence 🙄#DeepikaPadukone @deepikapadukone— Manak Gupta (@manakgupta) January 8, 2020
bhakths made #boycottchhapaak trending in twitter, now you can expect record gross for your movie @deepikapadukone 😅😅 ... these chaddi's became meme creators now a days LOL 🤣🤣— Rameesh.v.p (@ramizigzag) January 8, 2020
#boycottchhapaak#boycottChhapaak Cheap Publicity Stunt. #boycottchhapaak#boycottchhapaak#boycottchhapaak#boycottchhapaak#boycottchhapaak#boycottchhapaak#boycottchhapaak#boycottchhapaak#boycottchhapaak#boycottchhapak pic.twitter.com/HQ9b8GrMam— Hulash Sharma (@sharma_hulash) January 8, 2020
I think that she is a mature actress but never thought that what is inside the face.. She ll not choose any IIT or IIM for promotion but choose a university who want to divide our country....plz it's request to boycott chhapakk...and watch Tanhaji and feel proud #boycottchhapaak pic.twitter.com/4u0R1eryjW— vivek Kumar mondal (@vivekdp143) January 8, 2020
Please spread this video if you agree. Make it viral if you agree. Show Bollywood their place #boycottchhapaak #boycottdeepikapadukone #boycottToofan @deepikapadukone @FarOutAkhtar pic.twitter.com/E6gJ4qtLAh— #RenukaJain (@RenukaJain6) January 8, 2020
Hopefully Rahul Gandhi will Become Prime Minister of India one Day: #DeepikaPadukone 2011— Narendra Modi fan (@narendramodi177) January 8, 2020
Oh Well. #boycottchhapaak #TukdeTukdeGang pic.twitter.com/1j7XqznJcr
#boycottchhapaak @deepikapadukone yes unfollow you & your thoughts... pic.twitter.com/365ltthEC9— bharat (@Bharatdeep143) January 8, 2020
I was your big fan but you did a veri cheap publicity stunt.....#boycottchhapaak #boycottchhapaak #boycottchhapaak #boycottchhapaak pic.twitter.com/0bBFgPrZdH— ChhooMantarOfficial (@chhoo_mantar) January 8, 2020
A positive counter to #Boycottchhapak is picking up on the social media platform as Netizens stand in solidarity with Deepika's actions.