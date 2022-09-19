If Brahmastra dialogues sounded like a Hindi-dubbed Marvel movie to you too, then welcome to the club, my friend. The dialogues, at best, sound like a Google translated version of an English script. We were so cringed out by the dialogues, if you were too, then here are *some* of the dialogues, ranked from bad to worse.

17. “Main aag se jalta nahi.. kuch rishta hai mera aag se.. Aag mujhe jalaati nahi”

16. “Kaun ho tum? Kya ho tum?”

15. “Alia: guruji shiva uth kyu nahi raha hai

AB: Vo so raha hai kyuki uski shaktiyan jaag rahi hai”

14. “Brahmastra wo gol gol pizza jaisa”

13. “Tumhe apne power on karne ke liye apne aap ko on karna padega”

12. “Astra ko on karane ke liye, khud ko on karna padta hai!”

11. “Tumhe on hone ke liye ek button ki jarurat hai.”

10. “Meri powers ka ek button hai, wo abhi off hai, usse on sirf sacha pyaar kar sakta hai.”

9. “Roshni ek light hai… Light wo roshni hai jo sabke andheron se badi hai”

8. “Tu haathi nahi tu toh genda hai…”

7. “Tum kaun? Shikari, tu cheetah, tu haathi, tu gainda, mai bandar”

6. “Tum Brahmansh ke member ban jao, main tumhe DJ se dragon bana dunga”

5. “Guru Ji Shiva ko daure pad rahe hai, usko sab nazar aa raha hai”

4. “Kya hua Shiva? Hua kya Shiva? Shiva… Shiva… Shiva…”

3. “Kuch bhi nahi hai Shiva, bas tumhare pyaar me jal gayi.”

2. “Shiva… Tum theek toh ho Shiva? Shiva… Shiva… Shiva…”

1. “Isha mera button hai.”

No, we are not repeating the dialogues. That’s just how and how many times they were said. Also, Bro, WTF ARE NAMES LIKE ZOR, RAFTAAR and JUNOON? Also, when Brahmastra finally releases on OTT, we can make a drinking game out of the number of times Alia Bhatt says Shivaaaa in the movie. And boy! we are gonna be sooo drunk.