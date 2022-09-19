With outstanding VFX, a good story and unbearably cringe dialogues, Ayan Mukherjee’s Brahmastra: Part One – Shiva hit the big screens on 9th September 2022. It is the first in the three instalments of the Astraverse that Ayan Mukherjee is planning to create, with Part Two – Dev targetted to be released in December 2025. But how much did the cast of Brahmāstra charge for this ₹400 crores film? Read on to know.

Disclaimer: There might be some spoilers ahead, so tread carefully.

1. Ranbir Kapoor | ₹25-30 Crores

In Brahmāstra: Part One – Shiva, Ranbir Kapoor plays the role of the protagonist with mighty powers. Ranbir has reportedly charged around ₹25-30 crores for this role.

2. Alia Bhatt | ₹10-12 Crores

Alia Bhatt plays the role of Isha, Shiva’s love interest, in the movie. She plays a key role in igniting Shiva’s powers. Alia has reportedly charged around ₹10-12 crores for this portrayal.

3. Amitabh Bachchan | ₹8-10 Crores

Amitabh Bachchan is the Guru of Brahmansh, the secret society charged with the protection of the astras, for which he has charged a fee of around ₹8-10 crores.

4. Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh Khan has a small yet crucial role in the movie. He plays the role of the scientist, Mohan Bhargav (yes, a tribute to his character in Swades), who is entrusted with the Vanarastra. How much he has charged for this cameo is still unknown but he has undoubtedly delivered a very powerful performance, setting the stage for the entire movie.

Credit: HT

5. Nagarjuna | ₹9-11 Crores

Nagarjuna plays the role of the second trustee of the mighty astras, protecting the Nandiastra, yet again a small but powerful portrayal. He has charged around ₹9-11 crores for this role.

Credit: Indian Express

6. Mouni Roy | ₹3 Crores

Mouni Roy plays the antagonist Junoon, one of the well-written characters with lesser cringe dialogues. She has done justice to her character for which she has reportedly charged around ₹3 crores.

7. Dimple Kapadia | ₹1-2 Crores

Dimple Kapadia also has a small role in Brahmastra: Part One – Shiva. She has charged around ₹1-2 crores for her role.

Credit: Firstpost

