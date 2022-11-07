While Bollywood’s first Astra-verse movie, Brahmastra, gave us magnificent VFX, the film received immense backlash for its cringeworthy dialogues and slightly peculiar storyline. More so, for Isha being high on the ‘SHIVA-roll. ‘ Cos that’s the prominent and perhaps the only dialogue Alia Bhatt had in the film.

After its release following years of hype, the audiences brutally analyzed Brahmastra. Somebody even kept a count of the number of times Alia Bhatt said Shiva in the film.

In extension to this, today, we have somebody compiling a video of all of Alia Bhatt’s Shiva dialogue scenes from Brahmastra, and it makes up for a perfect 1.5-minute-long film teaser. The video got shared on Twitter by the username @KrisLovesMovies & it’s gaining a lot of traction.

Brahmastra Shiva Cut pic.twitter.com/056UpctVbr — Hrithik Loves SRK and SRKians (@KrisLovesMovies) November 6, 2022

Obviously! Twitter has a lot to say about this hilarious Shiva cut from Brahmastra.

thought people at twitter were exaggerating it

But it's actually irritating https://t.co/hxfz0hzDYV — Cover drive (@Viratkafan23) November 7, 2022

Only a brilliant actor like @aliaa08 can say Shiva in 108 different ways. https://t.co/oAnQPTFUzj — Debiprasad ଦେବୀପ୍ରସାଦ (@debiprasadss) November 7, 2022

https://t.co/W9P9C06SNs



Brahmastra crew be listening to "say shava shava", while writing dialogue for that #AliaBhatt role.



Ended up with just say "Shiva Shiva "#Brahmastra #AliaBhatt https://t.co/xAJ1MzO9iJ — Mass illa Mani (@DubakurSiva) November 7, 2022

Found a new drinking game, take a shot every time Alia says Shiva. https://t.co/ylkGGCW6rZ — Ganeshen (@Ganeshen5) November 7, 2022

sonam was right when she mistook this film for shiva no. 1 😭 https://t.co/cTUZDpgUW2 — mona (@satarangire) November 6, 2022

Shiva tum kon ho kya ho mai tumhari button cum light cum roshni cum gf hu shivaaaaaaaaaaa — Rᴏʜɪᴛ Kᴜᴍᴀʀ (@Mr_Nobodyx_) November 6, 2022

50% of the movie is basically Alia yelling Shiva and the rest 50% I didn't watch because it was too bright and colourful that I ended up having a headache. — How You Doin? (@satiricalstock) November 7, 2022

And Now think about someone whose Name is really "Shiva" 🥲 — Bakkait (@pure_blabbering) November 6, 2022

Find someone who takes your name as many times as Alia Bhatt takes Shiva’s name in #Brahmastra https://t.co/XDINopj8NC — Samina Shaikh (@saminaUFshaikh) November 6, 2022

Watching this cut has really installed Shiva in my head; it’ll take some time for me to stop saying Shiva cos all I can now think about is Shiva and Shiva ki light and Shiva ka button and… I should stop!

Shiva.

I mean, see ya!