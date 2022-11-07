While Bollywood’s first Astra-verse movie, Brahmastra, gave us magnificent VFX, the film received immense backlash for its cringeworthy dialogues and slightly peculiar storyline. More so, for Isha being high on the ‘SHIVA-roll. ‘ Cos that’s the prominent and perhaps the only dialogue Alia Bhatt had in the film.
After its release following years of hype, the audiences brutally analyzed Brahmastra. Somebody even kept a count of the number of times Alia Bhatt said Shiva in the film.
Also Read: This Redditor Counted The Number Of Times Alia Said ‘Shiva’ In ‘Brahmastra’ ‘Cos Why TF Not?
In extension to this, today, we have somebody compiling a video of all of Alia Bhatt’s Shiva dialogue scenes from Brahmastra, and it makes up for a perfect 1.5-minute-long film teaser. The video got shared on Twitter by the username @KrisLovesMovies & it’s gaining a lot of traction.
Obviously! Twitter has a lot to say about this hilarious Shiva cut from Brahmastra.
Watching this cut has really installed Shiva in my head; it’ll take some time for me to stop saying Shiva cos all I can now think about is Shiva and Shiva ki light and Shiva ka button and… I should stop!
Shiva.
I mean, see ya!