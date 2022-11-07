While Bollywood’s first Astra-verse movie, Brahmastra, gave us magnificent VFX, the film received immense backlash for its cringeworthy dialogues and slightly peculiar storyline. More so, for Isha being high on the ‘SHIVA-roll. ‘ Cos that’s the prominent and perhaps the only dialogue Alia Bhatt had in the film.

After its release following years of hype, the audiences brutally analyzed Brahmastra. Somebody even kept a count of the number of times Alia Bhatt said Shiva in the film.

In extension to this, today, we have somebody compiling a video of all of Alia Bhatt’s Shiva dialogue scenes from Brahmastra, and it makes up for a perfect 1.5-minute-long film teaser. The video got shared on Twitter by the username @KrisLovesMovies & it’s gaining a lot of traction.

Obviously! Twitter has a lot to say about this hilarious Shiva cut from Brahmastra.

