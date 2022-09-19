Brahmastra, the record-breaking movie which has been the focus of some side-splitting memes recently, shocked the audience with its plotline and left them with a lot of questions in their minds.

In fact, a number of netizens pointed out that a big chunk of Alia Bhatt’s dialogue in the movie appeared to be just ‘Shiva‘, Ranbir Kapoor’s character name.

Credits: Mashable

Puru Roy, who goes by the username @pur__0_0__, legit counted the number of times the actor said ‘Shiva‘ in the movie. No, we are not kidding!

As per his post on a thread, the count is a whopping 83 – 51 times in the first half and 32 times in the second half! He also mentioned that the number might be a little off as he couldn’t hear the words properly, at times.

While some netizens had a great laugh, others couldn’t stop praising his efforts. Here’s what they had to say about it:

*in Captain Holt’s voice* HOT DAMN!