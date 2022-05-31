Right from the time, the motion poster of Ayan Mukerji's ambitious mythological sci-fi drama Brahmastra was out, our curiosity to catch more glimpses of it peaked.

Brahmastra

The film that is introducing us to the on-screen chemistry of real-life couple Ranbir and Alia for the first has dropped its teaser and we've got a peek into more actors playing significant characters. 

Brahmastra

The characters, with ferocious looks, can be seen in the teaser and it looks like a fiery affair! Right from Amitabh Bachchan, to Mouni Roy to Nagarjuna, the actors are seen in their newest avatars and we've left craving some more. 

Brahmastra

The teaser of this Alia-Ranbir film, in mere 30 seconds, has managed to give us all the feel with its eerie background score and never-seen-before visuals. 

Yeh toh sirf teaser tha, trailer abhi baaki hai mere dost. The official trailer for the first part of Brahmastra Trilogy: Shiva is slated to release on 15 June, 2022. 

You can watch the teaser here. 