Right from the time, the motion poster of Ayan Mukerji's ambitious mythological sci-fi drama Brahmastra was out, our curiosity to catch more glimpses of it peaked.

The film that is introducing us to the on-screen chemistry of real-life couple Ranbir and Alia for the first has dropped its teaser and we've got a peek into more actors playing significant characters.

The characters, with ferocious looks, can be seen in the teaser and it looks like a fiery affair! Right from Amitabh Bachchan, to Mouni Roy to Nagarjuna, the actors are seen in their newest avatars and we've left craving some more.

The teaser of this Alia-Ranbir film, in mere 30 seconds, has managed to give us all the feel with its eerie background score and never-seen-before visuals.

Yeh toh sirf teaser tha, trailer abhi baaki hai mere dost. The official trailer for the first part of Brahmastra Trilogy: Shiva is slated to release on 15 June, 2022.

You can watch the teaser here.