The buzz around Brahmastra has existed for the longest time now. We have all been patiently waiting to see what — in Ayan Mukherjee's words — is “marking the beginning of a new cinematic universe."  

The wait is over. The trailer of Brahmastra is finally out, and Twitter has got a lot to say about it.

However, not everyone was as thrilled. Some people found it tacky AF.

They created so much hype around the movie for a long time. Was it even worth it? We'll have to wait for September 9 to know that. Meanwhile, we can only conjecture how Bollywood's Multiverse of Madness will truly be.