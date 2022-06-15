The buzz around Brahmastra has existed for the longest time now. We have all been patiently waiting to see what — in Ayan Mukherjee's words — is “marking the beginning of a new cinematic universe."

The wait is over. The trailer of Brahmastra is finally out, and Twitter has got a lot to say about it.

#BrahmastraTrailer : the elements combine to battle the dark forces! 😭



The visual spectacle that #Brahmastra promises is something I have never seen before in Hindi cinema!



You demanded ORIGINAL pathbreaking storytelling: The cinema experience one demands for! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/m0e9Cli91T — ANMOL JAMWAL (@jammypants4) June 15, 2022

Cinematography , Visuals , VFX , BGM. Everything is Top Notch 🔥

Honestly i didn't expect it to be this huge! Trailer increased the excitement towards movie like anything. What a magnificent and mindblowing trailer 💥

Take a bow to entire team #BrahmastraTrailer pic.twitter.com/XH8QMOBrO5 — Deep Jaiswal (@deepjaiswal007) June 15, 2022

'BRAHMASTRA' TRAILER: GET READY FOR 'ASTRAVERSE'... Yes, the wait was worth it... #BrahmāstraTrailer boasts of everything that you would expect from an event film: Stars, scale, mythology and of course, VFX... This one's meant for the BIG SCREEN... Trailer arrives tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/jKCnjFxWbu — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 14, 2022

HOLY SHITTT!!! WHAT A TRAILER!!!! Everything looks insanely gorgeous. This one is going to be a masterpiece. Ranbir Kapoor looks perfect as Shiva. Can't blv I'm excited for a bollywood movie again. Totally blown away by the #BrahmastraTrailer 🔥 pic.twitter.com/ElFHlz354o — 𝗚𝗲𝗿𝗮𝗹𝘁 𝗼𝗳 SnyderVerse (@Itssan17) June 15, 2022

#BrahmastraTrailer, What was That Man!.. DAMNNNNN 🔥 Without a doubt 2022's Best Trailer From Indian Cinema, The Best Part of The Trailer Was The VFX - Top Notch 👌 Plus The BGM Was Icing On Cake!! This #RanbirKapoor Starrer is Gonna Set New Standards, BOXOFFICE IN DANGER!! pic.twitter.com/LjpBPvVQ4w — YOGESH (@i_yogesh22) June 15, 2022

#BrahmastraTrailer is visual spectacle ,the VFX & BGM gives goosebumps🔥It promises the cinematic experience we all expected from it, Love how trailer keeps the curiosity alive, it is the movie that we all will be proud of & will set the benchmark in Bollywood🙌Ab khel shuru🔥 pic.twitter.com/Rx20Ubmbdd — ✨S✨ (@Sweety_speaks) June 15, 2022

The #BrahmastraTrailer reminded me so much of the Joss Whedon’s Justice League. The flames,smokes,stone breaks,thunder etc are looking a lot similar. This VFX is not the best we have seen. But definitely the best of India so far.



P.S=The budget of Infinity War was 3.9k crores. pic.twitter.com/MZWUkUQp6J — 🧩 Dr.Snow ❄️ || HAPPY PRIDE 🏳️‍🌈🌻 (@zyadaahorahahai) June 15, 2022

I did not expected this trailer to be this good. The Vfx looks really amazing. Finally some good Vfx coming through Bollywood. Hope the script is good. #BrahmastraTrailer Good signs ahead . — OverOptimistic (@kandarpppp) June 15, 2022

I really liked this scene, when he truly unleashed the super power and THIS IS PUSHING TO THE EXTREMUM OF THE SUPER HERO THING and this is gonna be the climax scene 🔥#Brahmastra #BrahmastraTrailer pic.twitter.com/4qK5D19itl — 𝙑 彡 (@RKs_Tilllast) June 15, 2022

However, not everyone was as thrilled. Some people found it tacky AF.

Really hope BRAHMĀSTRA doesn't become like Jaani Dushman: Ek Anokhi Kahani with just some better graphics :P — Kashy (@vinaykashy) June 15, 2022

ROFLMAO watching the #BrahmastraTrailer. Tacky AF!

Integrity goes for a toss when your motivations are corrupt, and you know money returns easy by selling rights. #Bollywood!#Brahmastra is a mix of Shaktimaan, Captain Planet, Power Rangers, Nagin, Aabra ka Daabra, Jaani Dushman. — shubhankar.c (@monkeypreneur) June 15, 2022

#Brahmastra looks like Gareebo ka marvel universe.

Its 21st century and they cannot spend on an internation vfx artist. The CGI looks shit. — Nimish Jain (@nimish131) June 15, 2022

Brahmastra is basically Rudraksh in 1080p. — Kaustubh Naik (@maaynaque) June 15, 2022

Meanwhile those who were waiting for SRK in the trailer#BrahmastraTrailer pic.twitter.com/ow50wSkDvC — ᵀʰᵒʳ (@Stormtweets_) June 15, 2022

Rudraksh walked so that Brahmastra could run. 🙂 pic.twitter.com/muF1D4aCdb — ritwik. (@IndieKnopfler) June 15, 2022

They created so much hype around the movie for a long time. Was it even worth it? We'll have to wait for September 9 to know that. Meanwhile, we can only conjecture how Bollywood's Multiverse of Madness will truly be.