After years of anticipation and almost three lockdowns, the trailer of Ayan Mukerji's ambitious mythological sci-fi drama Brahmastra is out and it looks nothing short of an extravaganza.

As Bollywood's unique universe 'Astraverse' is introduced, consider it a landmark event in Hindi cinema. Inspired by deeply rooted themes and legends from mythology, yet set in the contemporary world, with the epic narrative of fantasy, adventure, good vs evil, love, and hope, all delivered with cutting-edge technology and never-seen-before visual marvels.

Shiva (Ranbir Kapoor), a youngster who is unaware of his energy, is guided by Amitabh Bachchan's character, who reveals to him that he is the Agni-astra himself.

The chemistry between Isha (Alia Bhatt) and Shiva, which we were all yearning for, is already out of this world, making the anticipation worthwhile.

We've also gotten a glimpse into the characters of Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna, implying that they're just as crucial as the others. Honestly, we are left craving to see more of them.

Brahmastra is slated to release on 9 September, 2022. You can watch the trailer here.

All screenshots are from the trailer unless specified otherwise.