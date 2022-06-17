The much-anticipated trailer for Brahmastra dropped this week, and everybody had opinions. While some people were absolutely thrilled to see it, others compared it to Jaani Dushman with tears of laughter. And then came the OG Twitter's meme army to make everything hysterical.

And they didn't disappoint us after all!

Is Brahmastra our Desi Marvel?

But SRK Kahaan hai?

Spoiler alert!

Is Shiv a true Targaryen?

Petition to release Kesariya right now.

Baba bolta hai abhi bas hogaya.

Ahh! Relatable AF.

I don't know whether Brahmastra is Bollywood's Multiverse of Madness, but these memes will definitely drive us all mad. Also, SRK KAHAAN HAI?