The much-anticipated trailer for Brahmastra dropped this week, and everybody had opinions. While some people were absolutely thrilled to see it, others compared it to Jaani Dushman with tears of laughter. And then came the OG Twitter's meme army to make everything hysterical.

And they didn't disappoint us after all!

#Brahmastra ka trailer aadha naagin aur aadh jaani dushman ka trailer lag raha hai. — बुलेट बाबा (@BuletBaba) June 15, 2022

Is Brahmastra our Desi Marvel?

Film ka Naam Change karke



Marvel Se Zyada VFX Dala aisa rakho.



#BrahmastraTrailer #Brahmastra pic.twitter.com/NXmJceUxQF — Hemant M Shinde (@iamhemantshinde) June 15, 2022

If mouni's look is copied from wanda then avatar is also copied from jaadu by that logic😂😂#BrahmastraTrailer pic.twitter.com/HEsYKPr78m — WordMinter (@SimonMinter7_) June 15, 2022

Marvel + Alifalia + Haatimtai + Warcraft sab ka VFX Chori k baad = Brahmastra Flop 👎



#BrahmastraTrailer — Hemant M Shinde (@iamhemantshinde) June 15, 2022

But SRK Kahaan hai?

Meanwhile those who were waiting for SRK in the trailer#BrahmastraTrailer pic.twitter.com/ow50wSkDvC — ᵀʰᵒʳ (@Stormtweets_) June 15, 2022

Okay I've seen the #BrahmastraTrailer 15 times already but the question is!



Who are these actors? 🤔 #Brahmastra pic.twitter.com/c32Hp8WjaE — ANMOL JAMWAL (@jammypants4) June 15, 2022

Spoiler alert!

Is Shiv a true Targaryen?

So Ranbeer Kapoor is Bollywood's Khaleesi ?!#Brahmastra — Apoorva (@memenial_) June 15, 2022

Petition to release Kesariya right now.

#BhramastraTrailer just dropped and I am still more excited for Kesariya's full version — ScoopWhoop (@ScoopWhoop) June 15, 2022

Brahmastra Trailer in a nutshell: pic.twitter.com/o3GXhIc9QA — AbD (@maymayholic__) June 15, 2022

Baba bolta hai abhi bas hogaya.

Ahh! Relatable AF.

"Isha main aag se nahi jalta, bas tumhare exes, male best friend, literally every guy who ever tried to hit on you and every guy who goes beyond side hug se jalta hun"#BrahmastraTrailer — Yashi Verma (@_toskaaa__) June 15, 2022

I don't know whether Brahmastra is Bollywood's Multiverse of Madness, but these memes will definitely drive us all mad. Also, SRK KAHAAN HAI?