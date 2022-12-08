Dogs are a gift to humankind. And apart from us showering our doggos with love, it’s clear that we can’t get enough of watching adorable dog videos online either. Which is part of the reason this video where a bride is seen feeding her dog is winning so many hearts.

Simar K, a Delhi based makeup artist uploaded a video of her client feeding her dog with a lot of endearment. But not only was she feeding him, she was clearly right in the middle of getting ready for her wedding day while doing it. How very sweet and total dog-mom behavior!

The video has received approximately 5,800 likes and we get it. Because, we love seeing doggos get the love they deserve! You can see that the bride, is feeding her dog a generous plate of biryani with her hands and there is so much love behind it.

A few days back, we also saw a woman from Dhanbad celebrate her dog Oscar’s Birthday with a huge, lavish party. We’re seeing a whole lot of dog parents treat their puppers with all the love they have to give, and it’s pretty darn cute.