Disclaimer: The article contains spoilers from the show.

The moment we all have been waiting for is finally here. Ever since Bridgerton released the trailer for its second season, we just couldn't keep calm.

Based on the second novel in author Julia Quinn’s best-selling series, The Viscount Who Loved Me, the plotline of this brand new season revolves around a courtship between Lord Anthony Bridgerton and the freshly arrived Kate Sharma.

Here are all the tweets you should read before watching Bridgerton Season 2:

It's crazy they not sisters in real life. They so much alike and similar in this show the sharma sisters. #Bridgerton #bridgertonseason2 — Antoine Parrish (@themoe853) March 25, 2022

Edwina and Kate are so beautiful OMG 😍😍😍😍#bridgertonseason2 — Smallie❤️ (@VictoryNichola1) March 25, 2022

Why is Kate older than in the book?



#Bridgerton #bridgertonseason2 — philippa (@PrincesPhilippa) March 25, 2022

Colin and Philip bonding is the most hilarious thing#Bridgerton #bridgertonseason2 — Showtweets (@Showtweets2) March 25, 2022

#bridgertonseason2 4 Episode of second seasons and still no sex in Bridgerton 😳🤔 disappointed! — Tizzy♥ (@Tiziana008) March 25, 2022

In Anthony and Edwina’s first meeting, everything she says and does has been tailored by Kate and that’s why Anthony was so impressed. #Bridgerton — ✨ Dani ✨ (@namjhyuns) March 25, 2022

#Bridgerton #bridgertons2 NO SPOILERS BUT THANK YOU @abbymcdonald FOR EPISODE 5 — Jonathan Bailey Daily 🐝 (@jbaileydaily) March 25, 2022

#Bridgerton Okay, this is totally a bollywood movie. 🙄 The good scene was also very dark 😒😢 WTH, they didn't have to change the story too much. — Abby 😎 (@Katheri00742814) March 25, 2022

Anthony you asshat.



You stare at Kate grasping another man’s hand like THAT when you’re engaged to her sister.



What in the ever loven’ hell is this?



💍🔺💩#Bridgerton #Bridgerton2 — amy 🐝💛🌷🏒 (@graceangelmama) March 25, 2022

Just finished episode two. Hm , I wish we got more scenes with Anthony & Kate …..#Bridgerton — books and movies (@booksmoviies) March 25, 2022

Okay, I didn't expect Madonna to be covered #Bridgerton — Katie Smith-Wong (@KatieSmithWong) March 25, 2022

"i am honoured to accept your acceptance"



benedict is not only a poet but a comedian #Bridgerton — taryn ʕง•ᴥ•ʔง 🐝 (@thereafter) March 25, 2022

EPISODE 5 OH MY GOSH #Bridgerton — Rhosmari (@rhosmari) March 25, 2022

It breaks my heart, every time Anthony shows his display of intention for Edwina, while Kate would just be standing there watching them. I can feel the longing and envy, how she is wishing it is her in her sister's place. #bridgertonseason2 #Bridgerton #KateSharma — Yan (@_yannnieee_) March 25, 2022

Awww she made him smile after all that burnout! She must have appeared like a breath of fresh air and a sight for sore eyes to him at the time. :') #Bridgerton #bridgertonseason2 — Shakina Razale (@shakinarazale) March 25, 2022

Eloise is a complete mood ok. Who's got time to be fancy with feathers and all? Just get it over with! #Bridgerton #bridgertonseason2 — Shakina Razale (@shakinarazale) March 25, 2022

forgive me for being a simp but Anthony bridgerton this season-#bridgertonseason2 pic.twitter.com/8bImsPCcVj — diane (@dayasb0obs) March 25, 2022

my serotonin levels spike whenever kate and anthony bicker and insult each other #Bridgerton #bridgertonseason2 pic.twitter.com/Sj7tAqgaxk — ❁ (@peetapcrker) March 25, 2022

HIS FACE OH MY GOD HE WANTS IT TO BE HER #Bridgerton #bridgertonseason2 pic.twitter.com/HOU7wU4Nki — KANTHONY TRUTHER⭒ (@dansensolsens) March 25, 2022

this dumb man is so shameless when it comes to kate lmao look at him being all jealous and staring directly at her right in front of his mom and edwina😭🤡 #BridgertonSpoilers pic.twitter.com/R3XgyYaKwh — s⁷🐝 kathony era (@purpIetales) March 21, 2022

what I am getting from all this "less sex" talk is the fact that the creatives took serious offence that their show was deemed the "sex show" & they DESPERATELY wanted to change that perception & leaned HEAVILY into the ROMANCE aspect #BridgertonSpoilers #Bridgerton pic.twitter.com/xn43PnViqf — special master (@special_master_) March 21, 2022

#BridgertonSpoilers #Bridgerton



The boat scene but this time with music and Kate’s reaction pic.twitter.com/H5mJWcpwoO — 🐝 no context bridgerton 🐝 (@NoContxtBR) March 24, 2022

Directed by Julie Anne Robinson, the romantic period drama stars Jonathan Bailey, Simone Ashley, Adjoa Andoh, Golda Rosheuvel, Luke Newton, Claudia Jessie and Charithra Chandra, amongst others.

Now you know what are you binge-watching this weekend!