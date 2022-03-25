Disclaimer: The article contains spoilers from the show. 

The moment we all have been waiting for is finally here. Ever since Bridgerton released the trailer for its second season, we just couldn't keep calm.

Based on the second novel in author Julia Quinn’s best-selling series, The Viscount Who Loved Me, the plotline of this brand new season revolves around a courtship between Lord Anthony Bridgerton and the freshly arrived Kate Sharma.   

Here are all the tweets you should read before watching Bridgerton Season 2:

Directed by Julie Anne Robinson, the romantic period drama stars Jonathan Bailey, Simone Ashley, Adjoa Andoh, Golda Rosheuvel, Luke Newton, Claudia Jessie and Charithra Chandra, amongst others.

Bridgerton Season 2
Source: India Today

Now you know what are you binge-watching this weekend!