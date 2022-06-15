The BTS Armys' day didn't start off well, as the South Korean boy band revealed they would be taking a "hiatus". The K-pop idols RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook revealed on Tuesday that they will be taking a break to pursue solo projects.

Just after their ninth anniversary, the members shared the news during their live-streamed annual Festa dinner, which also serves as a celebration of the BTS' anniversary.

“We’re going into a hiatus now,” Suga said in the video, although he didn't say that when they were planning to reunite. “It’s not that we’re disbanding, we’re just living apart for a while,” he reaffirmed the fans.

Their entire discussion, which lasted over an hour, was recorded and uploaded to their official YouTube page.

An English translation shows one band member referring to the break as a "hiatus," although a band official later refuted this.

"To be clear, they are not on hiatus but will take time to explore some solo projects at this time and remain active in various different formats," stated Hybe, the entertainment organisation that manages BTS.

Whatever the destiny of Korea's most famous boy band, the news hasn't pleased the Army. Fans would miss seeing them together, even if they are still supportive of their solo endeavours.

BTS' hiatus was supposed to begin after the ON release, meaning MOTS7 was going to be their last album before their break. Black Swan was a part of the MOTS7 album. The lyrics now make so much sense pic.twitter.com/DcZcklmAW9 — anna⁷ (@Its_annadim) June 14, 2022

hiatus or not I saw joon cry today and that’s enough to send a person into emotional turmoil so — ✧*ava☽⁷ (@tpwkjimin) June 14, 2022

the point is, just trust bts. even if the word hiatus was a mistake they are indeed taking a break from producing group music, we will be here to support their solos and their group music always — k (@cgvkoo) June 14, 2022

Unlike other bands, BTS will one day return from their hiatus. — 🔮 (@ppredictors) June 14, 2022

bts: we're going on hiatus to focus on our own individual work😢



also bts:...how dare you not share your individual work with me?? apologize🤨 https://t.co/PQ16ripAXj — jay⁷ (@namyooning) June 14, 2022

pretending i don’t care about bts hiatus so they will be back in 2 days pic.twitter.com/hQ51fOV4dR — tae (@vantefeather) June 14, 2022

you'll really know how painful a news is when KIM NAMJOON cries in behalf of the group :( THANK YOU BTS for opening the door of hope for us. the BTS HIATUS is not the ending ARMY FOREVER #BTS_twt #BTSARMY pic.twitter.com/lRATBPzwZK — davii | BTS FOREVER ✨ (@davii_jii) June 14, 2022

armys after HYBE said that BTS isn't in hiatus: pic.twitter.com/1Kx3rmqrgn — kookoo⁷ STREAM PR⟬⟭⟬⟭F ˎˊ (@smilingguk_) June 14, 2022

BTS is on a hiatus, not armys.

So charts will be ruled by 7 names now 💅 — BTS Charts Daily⁷ (@BTSChartsDailyx) June 14, 2022

When RM is talking it always hits u differently. Im crying 😭😭😭

No matter how much time they take to comeback I will gladly wait for them with a happy smile....#btshiatus #BTSARMY #BTS pic.twitter.com/87AxX166Vi — 𝕾𝖆𝖘𝖍 ♡ 𝒍𝒐𝒐𝒌𝒊𝒏𝒈 𝒇𝒐𝒓 𝒎𝒐𝒐𝒕𝒔 (@wytentae) June 14, 2022

« we never know how long we’ll be together but i hope we do last long »

im cryingshzihsusgsvs they grew up together ,we grew together seeing them like this i can’t #BTSFESTA2022 #bts #hiatus pic.twitter.com/GM7MCbx9UR — méline (@floatingkisses) June 14, 2022

army after surviving bts 5 hour hiatus : pic.twitter.com/A6e6tKh5Fl — jungkook (@fairyprincejk) June 14, 2022

The septet previously went on hiatus, first in 2019 and then again in December 2021. But the past sabbatical was barely a couple of weeks long. Meanwhile, in a recent chart compiled by music industry authority the IFPI, BTS were voted the world's best-selling acts of 2021.