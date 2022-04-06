BTS' every move draws the attention of the media and their devoted global fanbase, known as ARMY. A recent photo of Kim Taehyung aka V, who just attended the Grammy Awards 2022, has stirred controversy and divided the internet.

The K-pop artist was photographed smoking outside the music venue, and the viral photo prompted a flood of responses on social media.

For the uninitiated, K-pop idols' smoking is uncommon because it is not exactly model behaviour since they have masses of young fans, who are concerned about their health. While it is usual for fans in the west to see celebrities smoking, K-pop idols are often questioned for doing so.

The now viral picture has got some fans defending V, while others are outright criticising him for smoking.

okay who cares if V is smoking, it's not even illegal to smoke?? He can do what he wants. Instead of making a fuss over it why not focus on his comfy slippers and socks combination 😂😂#V #TAEHYUNG #BTS pic.twitter.com/4S9x89JbYu — btssheri⁷ (@yoongi_btssheri) April 4, 2022

the problem is not that v smoking, he’s a grownup he can do anything legal including smoking cigarettes, but armies attacking other idols when they smokes like they’re drug addicts and now they protect taehyung like nothing happened 😏 pic.twitter.com/oPAXrCUhLu — Jan (@januaryvibe) April 4, 2022

smoking like he's been working corporate for 25 years https://t.co/rAsU9gDguZ — Professor of Yas and Slay at Kwangya University (@V5LNTINE) April 4, 2022

V, please stop smoking. I lost my uncle because of lung cancer, because he was a smoker. I don’t want to lose you. Please stop 🥺 #GRAMMYs #BTSARMY #BTS — uɐᴉɹ (@HEEJINLAURENT) April 4, 2022

As an #ARMY I’m very disappointed in V as he is influencing his young audience that smoking is acceptable. https://t.co/XbEiNbtG1j — jason (@qxuartz) April 4, 2022

your idol kim taehyung ambassador of good will for the youth and sing songs about loving yourself yet here he is smoking cigarettes at the grammy!!! pic.twitter.com/DBhYcLIZmB — sus (@sugarofbts) April 4, 2022

taehyung smoking is none of our business. he never meant for us to see it and he is a GROWN ADULT. yeah, it’s not good for his health but it’s his choice what he wants to put in his body. and idc if you think smoking “isn’t attractive”. his job isn’t to be attractive to everyone. — ⓛⓐⓤⓡⓔⓝ is waiting for skz tickets to go on sale (@be0mcuti3) April 5, 2022

Of course he is a grown man so he can do whatever he want. Smoking is not a big deal. My father used to smoked too. I just worry about his health. Smoking is not good for your lung. Baby :( — 🐯🐰 is love (@KokoV_islove) April 4, 2022

i never expected taehyung to smoke…i mean it’s his life and all but as someone who’s father is a chronic smoker, learning abt him smoking is just…tragic — bee 🌷 (@miyabear_) April 5, 2022

Meanwhile, BTS was defeated in the best group performance competition by Doja Cat and SZA's Kiss Me More, which also enraged ARMY.