BTS' every move draws the attention of the media and their devoted global fanbase, known as ARMY. A recent photo of Kim Taehyung aka V, who just attended the Grammy Awards 2022, has stirred controversy and divided the internet.

The K-pop artist was photographed smoking outside the music venue, and the viral photo prompted a flood of responses on social media. 

For the uninitiated, K-pop idols' smoking is uncommon because it is not exactly model behaviour since they have masses of young fans, who are concerned about their health. While it is usual for fans in the west to see celebrities smoking, K-pop idols are often questioned for doing so.

The now viral picture has got some fans defending V, while others are outright criticising him for smoking.

Meanwhile, BTS was defeated in the best group performance competition by Doja Cat and SZA's Kiss Me More, which also enraged ARMY.