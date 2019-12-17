On December 16, PM Narendra Modi took to Twitter to share his message of maintaining peace in the time of unrest. With protests against CAA breaking out across the country, from Chennai to Mumbai and Delhi, the PM asked the nation to stay away from rumours.

This is the time to maintain peace, unity and brotherhood. It is my appeal to everyone to stay away from any sort of rumour mongering and falsehoods. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 16, 2019

But actress Renuka Shahane was quick to call out the Prime Minister. She said that the lack of brotherhood was caused by hate speech spread by the accounts IT cell runs. In her tweet, she requested PM Modi to stop them from spreading hate. The tweet has been liked by nearly 27,000 users and has been retweeted more than 10,000 times.

Sir, please ask people to stay away from all your IT cell Twitter handles then. They spread the most amount of rumours, falsehoods and are totally against brotherhood, peace and unity. The real."tukde tukde" gang is your IT cell sir. Please stop them from spreading hate 🙏🏽🙏🏽 https://t.co/bMaXDFnvsP — Renuka Shahane (@renukash) December 16, 2019

While the big names in Bollywood have chosen to remain silent, there are a few who have come out in support of the students to oppose the backlash against them. Even Hollywood actor John Cusack took to Twitter yesterday to make a plea for the students.

