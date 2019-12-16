In the ongoing Citizenship Act protests, students of Jamia University were attacked, inside the campus, by the police personnel. Allegedly, it was an unprovoked attack.

Many people, including students from other universities, came out in support of the Jamia students. However, India's biggest entertainment industry, Bollywood, has remained largely silent about the issue - except for a few lone voices.

We are with the students! Shame on you @DelhiPolice — Konkona Sensharma (@konkonas) December 15, 2019

अब आगे चाहे जो भी हो लेकिन ये तथ्य हमेशा इतिहास में रहेगा कि कुछ मक्कार लोगों ने धर्म के नाम पे इस महान देश को बाँटने की कोशिश में एक विश्वविद्यालय की सबसे पावन जगह, लाइब्रेरी में पढ़ते छात्र-छात्राओं पर आँसू-गैस, लाठियां, व गालियां बरसाईं।



वर्तमान धुंधला जाएगा, इतिहास रहेगा। — वरुण (@varungrover) December 16, 2019

On the other hand, Hollywood actor John Cusack has actually tweeted 'in solidarity' with the students of Jamia, while sharing a video that shows hurt students hiding in a washroom.

Solidarity @arnav_d: Thank you John for speaking up. Thank you. https://t.co/LEpHMFACmM” — John Cusack (@johncusack) December 16, 2019

This has gone too far.. can’t stay silent any longer . This government is clearly fascist .. and it makes me angry to see voices that can actually make a difference stay quiet .. — Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) December 16, 2019

In fact, this isn't the first time he has tweeted about the contentious Citizenship Act.

Fascists in India trying to set students against each other -

To cover for economic collapse of demonetization

but they are standing together in solidarity with their Muslim brothers & sisters -

This is fascism everywhere- them or us



Arundhati Roy pic.twitter.com/rTgF5CWF2G”” — John Cusack (@johncusack) December 16, 2019

It is important to remember, that irrespective of what stand you take about a bill or an act, actions that threaten our country's democracy should be condemned.