Protests against CAB took a violent turn in Delhi on Sunday, 15th December, when Delhi police officials forcefully entered the Jamia Milia Islamia University campus to "chase some outsiders who had indulged in vandalism".

As per reports, the police officials used baton-charge and tear gas to disperse the violent crowd before they entered the university. They also detained several people who were allegedly involved in vandalising public transports.

According to a report by India Today, Jamia Millia Islamia Chief Proctor Waseem Ahmed Khan claimed that the Delhi Police forcibly entered the campus without any permission and beat up staff members and students.

At least 40 people were injured in this brutal police crackdown. Students from all across Delhi joined the agitation, with Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union giving a call for overnight stir.

Now, several other universities across the country have joined in the protests to express solidarity with Jamia University.

The protests hit the Aligarh Muslim University first, where the students gathered at the university campus and shouted slogans. Things took an ugly turn there too after security forces used tear gas on the protesting students.

Visuals from Aligarh Muslim University.



Security Forces throwing stones and using tear gas on AMU students who were protesting against #CABBill2019 .



From #JamiaMilia to AMU, they are trying to muzzle our voice. #JamiaProtest pic.twitter.com/OatBN8mhL5 — Md Asif Khan‏‎‎‎‎‎‎ آصِف (@imMAK02) December 15, 2019

News coming from AMU



The police in AMU is allegedly setting hostel rooms on fire. It insists that all hostels must be vacated tonight.



Via Prof Ayesha Kidwai pic.twitter.com/Q8fJJxTxJ9 — Qaummy (@Qaummunist) December 15, 2019

Internet was suspended in the city and AMU authorities started evacuating the hostels. The university authorities also declared winter vacation from Monday till January 5. Earlier, it was scheduled to start on December 23.

Other universities which joined the protests were, Hyderabad’s Maulana Azad Urdu University.

Students of the university expressed their anger by burning effigies and shouting slogans against the government and police for using force against the Jamia students in Delhi.

As per reports, the Tata Insitute of Social Sciences in Mumbai also joined in late night when the students took out a candle light march. They decided to sing the popular revolutionary song, 'Sarfaroshi ki Tamanna' to express their resentment.

Protests also took a violent turn in Patna, where students of the Patna University, youth from some neighbouring towns and people from other social and political outfits were demonstrating against the CAA.

The protests even spread to Kolkata, where the students of Jadavpur University took out a march at around midnight in solidarity with the student of Jamia University.

Students of the Banaras Hindu University also took out a procession in support of Jamia students and raised slogans asking the government to withdraw the controversial act.

Banaras Hindu University students protesting against Citizenship (Amendment) Act 2019 & nationwide NRC #RejectCAB #BHU

pic.twitter.com/UPyJFfruH2 — Tarique Anwer (@tanwer_m) December 14, 2019

Other universities to join the protests included, IIT Bombay, Pondicherry University, Darul Uloom Nadwatul Ulama of Lucknow. Students here, marched through the city expressing their solidarity with Jamia students.

Another video from Lucknow's Darul Uloom Nadwatul Ulama with the police vehicle in sight as students protest in solidarity with #JamiaMilia and #AligarhMuslimUniversity #CAA2019 pic.twitter.com/XzpxbCEvFH — Yusra Husain (@yusrahusainTOI) December 15, 2019

The entire country is protesting against the controversial CAA passed by the government. Starting from Assam, these protests have rocked the entire nation now and include thousands of students.

As per latest reports, the detained Jamia University students were released in morning on Monday, 16th December, but the situation continues to remain tense in the National Capital Region.